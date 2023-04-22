Wrexham are National League champions after Saturday's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood not only sealed promotion to League 2 but also confirmed the Red Dragons as title winners. The Wales-based club are now confirmed to play in League 2 next season which is the fourth tier of professional English soccer.

Boreham Wood took a surprise lead inside of the opening minute through Lee Ndlovu at the Racecourse Ground before Elliott Lee's equalizer after 15 minutes for Wrexham. It took until the second half for the Hollywood-owned club to go ahead and put themselves within touching distance of the fourth tier of English soccer with Paul Mullin netting a stunning effort.

Phil Parkinson's men made the game safe 19 minutes through time as Mullin scored again to end a 15-year wait for a return to Football League status. The final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation with McElhenney in tears as fans invaded the Racecourse Ground field to celebrate the feat after last year's playoff semifinal agony.

League Two confirmed -- we go again?

First of all, the format will be familiar to those fans who have fallen in love with Wrexham this season as League Two is another 24-club competition. However, three teams go up to League 1 automatically and four more go into the League Two playoffs while only two can be relegated down to the National League. Perhaps the biggest change is that being in League One or Two means that the Red Dragons will be entered into the EFL Cup which is a cup competition solely for clubs from the professional leagues -- Premier League down to League Two. There is also the EFL Trophy which is a competition solely for clubs from League One and League Two.

Could Wrexham go back-to-back?

It will not be easy, but it is a possibility given their significant financial backing and a desire to make up for lost time after last year's playoff heartache. Promotion and the feelgood story that Wrexham has been this season should make the club more attraction to potential signings ahead of the new campaign. Ben Foster was a good example of how Reynolds and McElhenney's appeal makes moving to the Welsh city to play for such an ambitious club an enticing prospect for experienced and emerging players alike.

Has any other club done it before in English football?

A number of clubs have secured immediate promotion to League One after winning their way into League Two from the National League with Bristol Rovers being the most recent example between 2014-16. Three clubs have gone from League Two to the Championship (English soccer's seconds tier competition) in the space of two seasons which would be three consecutive promotions in Wrexham's case and that would be the highest profile English soccer treble promotion to date -- if it happens by 2025.

Wait, is that a Welsh derby in English soccer?

It is -- Newport County are also based in Wales, yet playing in the English system. Although it is too early to talk up a potential rivalry between the two, this fixture should qualify as a derby given that these are the only two clubs based in Wales that will play in League Two for the 2023-24 season. So once the schedule comes out, mark your calendars.

Reynolds is not League Two's only Canadian owner?

Walsall are owned by the Trivela Group and co-chairman Benjamin Boycott was born in Canada, so no, Reynolds is not the only influential Canuck in the competition which should make for a quirky subplot when these two 135-year-old plus clubs face off. In fact, there are a number of historical names down there including Swindon Town who were in the Premier League in 1993-94 when the EPL was newborn.