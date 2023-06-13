USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah has emerged as a target for West Ham United, sources have told CBS Sports, as the Premier League side chase two midfielders to fill the void that Declan Rice is set to leave on his departure from east London.

Musah, 20, has admirers at several clubs in the Premier League but it is West Ham who have so far shown the most sustained interest in the midfielder, though that is yet to transform into a concrete offer for his services. The youngster impressed in a poor Valencia side last season, making 33 La Liga appearances as Los Che finished in 16th place. Musah also performed impressively for the USA at the World Cup and is established as a key figure in the national team. He's currently on duty with the United States men's national team as they prepare to defend their Concacaf Nations League crown with a semifinal match against Mexico on Thursday. You can catch all the action only on Paramount+.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Musah's progress has been followed with keen interest from England this season with Liverpool and Arsenal, the club whose academy he began his career at, having sent scouts to watch him in recent years. Valencia view him as a top player but acknowledge that they would be unable to resist a sizeable offer from the Premier League as they did last January when CBS Sports can reveal they rejected a €35 million bid from Chelsea as they battled against relegation from La Liga.

Even that fee would represent only a fraction of the money West Ham are expected to earn for Rice. Talks between Arsenal and the Hammers have accelerated swiftly since the latter won the Europa Conference League final last week though a formal bid has not been submitted. Rival interest appears to have been dissuaded by Arsenal's confidence that they would get their primary target with personal terms likely to be swiftly agreed. The specifics of an agreement between Arsenal and West Ham are still to be nailed down with the latter expecting a package worth £100 million before they sanction the sale of their club captain.

Replacing one of the Premier League's best midfielders will represent a major challenge for David Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy; they are expected to turn to at least two new players to fill the gaps Rice leaves in the side. Fulham's Joao Palhinha is among their targets to anchor the midfield, while Musah would offer the ball carrying that was one of Rice's greatest qualities. If those two were to arrive they could form a formidable triumvirate alongside Lucas Paqueta, who found form in the final months of last season after a club record move from Lyon.