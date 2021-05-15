The knee injury that Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up last weekend for AC Milan against Juventus will keep him out of Sweden's squad at Euro 2020, the Swedish FA announced on Saturday. It's a huge loss for the competition, seeing one of the world's biggest soccer stars miss out on the edition which takes place a year later than originally scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ibra came out of international retirement in March after a break of nearly five years and was expected to be a part of the team's squad as they begin play against Spain on June 14.

"Today I have spoken to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has unfortunately communicated that his injury will prevent him from taking part in the Euros this summer," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"It is of course very sad, mostly for Zlatan but also for us. I hope to see him back on the pitch again as soon as possible," he added.

The 39-year-old striker continues to deliver in Europe following his successful stint in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He returned to Milan a year and a half ago, scoring 28 goals in 47 games with the club on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

