2018 World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland odds, expert picks, insider predictions

One of the most eagerly anticipated 2018 World Cup matches pits Brazil against Switzerland on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Brazil, a strong 2018 World Cup contender, is -245 on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $245 on the Brazilians to win to earn a $100 profit. Switzerland is +750 on the money line, which would require a $100 wager on the Swiss to earn an additional $750. The current line is +360 for a draw. The Over-Under, or total number of goals expected to be scored in this 2018 World Cup match, is 2.5.



Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. The British mathematician is the author of "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book explaining how math works inside the sport.



Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model, which reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. Since its inception nearly three years ago, Soccerbot is up a stunning 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



Now, Sumpter's model has revealed the winner of Brazil vs. Switzerland, as well as many other opening-round matches, exclusively at SportsLine. We can tell you Soccerbot is predicting a high-scoring contest and is favoring the Over. Its strong money-line and spread picks can only be found at SportsLine.



Soccerbot has crunched all the pertinent stats and has factored in Brazilian striker Neymar having tallied four goals in the last World Cup. It also has considered the young Swiss attackers, notably Granit Xhaka and Haris Seferovic, who each scored in Rio four years ago.



During the 2014 World Cup, Brazil was stunned in the semis by Germany, 7-1, before dropping the consolation match to the Netherlands. Switzerland was knocked out of the Round of 16 by eventual runner-up Argentina, 1-0. Both are looking for revenge at Russia 2018.



The results of Sunday's 2018 World Cup match will most likely go a long way in deciding who will top Group E, which also includes Costa Rica and Serbia. The sixth-ranked Swiss enter play at 100-1 World Cup odds to win, while the Brazilians are one of the favorites at 9-2.



So which hungry nation wins on Sunday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Brazil vs. Switzerland money line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.