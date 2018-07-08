2018 World Cup: France vs. Belgium odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

A trip to the 2018 World Cup final is on the line when France and Belgium square off Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. Belgium is No. 3 in the FIFA World Rankings, while France is No. 7. Each team had epic wins in knockout play to get to the 2018 World Cup semifinals. France turned away Lionel Messi and Argentina, 4-3, before edging out Uruguay, 2-0, in the quarterfinals. Belgium edged Japan, 3-2, before eliminating Neymar and Brazil, 2-1, despite being outshot 26-8.



For Tuesday's fixture, sportsbooks list France at +150 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet to win would return $150. Belgium is going off at +200, while a draw in regulation returns +215. On a two-way play (winner including extra time), France is -130 and Belgium is +110. The over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



The model knows Belgium won Group G over England, but needed to rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat Japan in the Round of 16. It then took down the mighty Brazilians after going up 2-0 just 31 minutes in.



Romelu Lukaku has four goals, the most by any Belgian at a single World Cup. One more gives him the most World Cup goals all-time for the country.



The model also knows France last won the World Cup title in 1998, and this is the first semifinal game for the historically strong program since 2006. Les Bleus needed three-second half goals to edge Argentina, but it looked like a team on a mission against Uruguay, showcasing the potential that made it a pre-tournament favorite just behind Germany and Brazil.



France has proven multiple players can make plays near the net. Kylian Mbappe had two goals in four minutes against Argentina, while Antoine Griezmann had the game-winner and a big goal against Uruguay at Russia 2018.



