2018 World Cup: Iran vs. Spain odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Spain failed to secure the full three-points in its opening round match against Portugal after taking a 3-2 lead. Meanwhile, Iran shocked Morocco and pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory. Now these two teams meet in a marquee Group B matchup that could have major implications on who advances to the 2018 World Cup Knockout Stage.

The model is aware Iran won its first match at a World Cup since 1988 in a dramatic 1-0 victory against Morocco. A positive result and three points is promising for a team making its first ever consecutive World Cup appearance.

The Iranians showed strong defensive resolve against Morocco and kept a clean sheet in its opening Group B fixture. This is not surprising because Iran only let in five goals in its 18 World Cup qualifying matches. Iran's defense will be put to the test on Wednesday when they face Spain, which scored three goals against Portugal in its opening match.

But the Soccerbot also knows Spain should be poised for an inspired World Cup 2018 performance after it let what appeared to be a comeback win over Portugal turn into a draw.

Spain overcame two deficits and seemingly took control of the match on a late goal from Nacho. But Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue for Portugal with the last of his three goals with just two minutes left to salvage the draw.

