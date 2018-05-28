2018 World Cup: Panama preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Panama gets its first taste of the World Cup this summer in Russia after the team's improbable finish in CONCACAF to finish ahead of teams like the United States and Honduras. Charismatic Colombian manager Hernan Dario Gomez has worked wonders since taking over in 2014 and is one of four people to have led three different national teams to the World Cup, having taken Colombia in 1998 and Ecuador in 2002.

The small Central American nation joins Iceland as teams set to make their World Cup debuts. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: One

Best finish: N/A

Last World Cup: N/A

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 11 - vs. Belgium at 11 a.m. ET onFS1

June 24 - vs. England at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 28 - vs. Tunisia at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest, Romania), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Azmahar Ariano (Patriotas FC), Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Francisco Palacios (San Francisco FC), Richard Peralta (Alianza), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders: Ricardo Avila (KAA Gent), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Ricardo Buitrago (Municipal), Miguel Camargo (Universidad San Martín de Porres), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Tauro FC), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Bucaramanga), Jose Gonzalez (Union Comercio), Cristian Martínez (Columbus Crew), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario de Lima), Jose Luis Rodríguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Rolando Blackburn (Chorrillo), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Jose Fajardo (CA Independiente), Roberto Nurse (Mineros Zacatecas), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).

Best Player

Ramos Torres. The Seattle Sounders defender was key to this teams qualification, scoring the clinching goal and being a rock at the back. He isn't the most disciplined player you'll see, but he is strong, confident and has no fear, which is a must for a rock at the back.

Player to watch

Blas Perez. He's the joint top-scorer in the national team's history with 43 goals. The former Liga MX and MLS man is 37 years old, but he is one of the best players the country has ever produced. And he's coming off a nice season with Municipal of Guatemala, scoring 13 goals.

Outlook

Panama is going to love just being there. It's a monumental occassion that will capitavate the entire country. But when it comes to actually getting out of the group, it's very unlikely. With England and Belgium in their group, two teams that have tons more talent and experience at the highest of levels, it's just to difficult to seeing how they can get through. If they can somehow upset one of them, they'll have a shot, but even just a point against one them won't likely be enough, combined with a win over Tunisia. Just enjoy the ride.