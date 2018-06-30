2018 World Cup: Russia vs. Spain odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

Spain is one of the 2018 World Cup favorites to win it all as the knockout stage begins, but it will first need to get past the emotional host, Russia, in a Round of 16 fixture Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. Sportsbooks have Spain listed at -175 to win (bet $175 to win $100) as the favorite, while Russia is +550 (risk $100 to win $550). The draw is +280 in regulation, and the Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls.



The model knows Spain certainly didn't dominate Group B, but it did enough to win it. The squad tied Portugal 3-3 in what was arguably the most exciting match of the World Cup 2018 thus far. Spain followed it up with a 1-0 win over defensive-minded Iran before settling for a 2-2 draw with Morocco, knowing it didn't need any more to move on.



The team survived the shocking firing of coach Julen Lopetegui just days before the World Cup started. Spain's unbeaten streak stands at 23 matches.



Russia, meanwhile, wasn't supposed to get this far. Russia is No. 70 in FIFA's world rankings, last among all World Cup teams and behind non-qualifiers such as Guinea, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.



They were put into a relatively easy group, but took advantage by pounding Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1 before falling 3-0 to Uruguay in a game that only mattered in terms of knockout stage seeding. It's the first-ever Round of 16 berth for the Russians.



Spain has never lost to Russia in five games, but there have been two draws.



