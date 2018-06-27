Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup: Portugal, Argentina in same side of bracket

It's now Cristiano Ronaldo 4, Lionel Messi 1. That's the World Cup goal tally for both soccer superstars following Messi's debut goal in the crucial 2-1 win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Messi took the edge in both performance and team success. Messi's four goals topped Ronaldo's one as Argentina finished runner-up for the Cup, ultimately falling to Germany in the final. Messi also won best player for the 2014 Cup, but it's a new tournament, and a new chance for Ronaldo and Portugal.

Coming into this World Cup in Russia, Messi had 15 caps, five goals and three assists for Argentina. Ronaldo, meanwhile, had 13 caps, three goals and two assists for Portugal, with his best finish coming in 2006 when Portugal finished in fourth.

Ronaldo put together an all-time performance early in the Cup against rival Spain with his three goals in 3-3 draw, becoming the oldest player in World Cup history to notch a hat trick. Messi, meanwhile, could not find the back of the net in Argentina's first game against Iceland in a disappointing 1-1 draw. In Ronaldo's second match on Wednesday, and threatened a few more times, but his lone goal was ultimately enough to give Portugal a 1-0 win. Messi's Argentina squad only had one goal in two matches before Messi came to life against Nigeria on the final matchday of the group stage.

With all of that in mind, we're going to make it easier to track the performances of these two giants of the sport. This page will be updating with each Messi and Ronaldo match, where you'll be able to draw your own conclusions about how these two are playing. Messi may have the edge historically, but Ronaldo still has time to catch up as both players go for their first World Cup Trophy.

Player Goals scored during 2018 World Cup Career World Cup goals Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

4 7 Lionel Messi, Argentina

1 6

Messi's World Cup schedule:

Saturday, June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1 (Aguero goal; Messi missed PK)

Thursday, June 21: Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Tuesday, June 26: Argentina 2, Nigeria 1 (Messi goal)

Saturday, June 30: Argentina vs. France at 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Ronaldo's World Cup schedule:

Friday, June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3 (Ronaldo hat trick)

Wednesday, June 20: Portugal 1, Morocco 0 (Ronaldo goal)

Monday, June 25: Portugal 1, Iran 1

Saturday, June 30: vs. Portugal vs. Uruguay at 2 p.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)