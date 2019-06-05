France at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, fixtures, full roster, TV and live stream

This is the country's fourth appearance at a World Cup

France enters the 2019 World Cup with plenty of expectations, ones that naturally come with being the host nation. With domestic and European club dominance in the country, a growing talent pool and some of the world's top players, it's win the tournament or bust for Corinne Diacre's team. In Group A, the team gets the tournament started on June 7 against South Korea and is expected to win the group comfortably. 

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais), Solène Durand (EA de Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal)

Defenders: Julie Debever (EA de Guingamp), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Amel Majri (Lyon), Griedge Mbock Bathy Nka (Lyon), Ève Périsset (Paris Saint-Germain), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético Madrid)

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault (Paris FC), Élise Bussaglia (Dijon), Maéva Clémaron (FC Fleury 91), Onema Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (Bordeaux), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Valérie Gauvin (Montpellier), Emelyne Laurent (EA de Guingamp), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Four
Best finish: Fourth place (2011)
Last World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2015

Matches 

Friday, June 7 
France vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 12 
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 17
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

What to know

The hosts are one of the favorites to win the tournament and look to do just what the men's team did last year -- win the World Cup. This country has never won a women's World Cup but boasts a load of talent, including players on Lyon, who just won the Champions League for the fourth straight season. After knocking on the door in the last couple editions, this just may be the year Les Bleues conquer the world. 

