Italy vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Italy looks to keep its World Cup dream alive when it faces China on Tuesday in the round of 16 with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Europeans have been one of the surprises of the tournament, having won Group C with a 2-0-1 record, while China got through as a third-place team in Group B, going 1-1-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Italy vs. China

Date : Tuesday, June 25



: Tuesday, June 25 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade de la Mosson



: Stade de la Mosson TV channel : FS1 and Universo



: FS1 and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Italy -0.5 (+100) | China +0.5 (+100) | O/U: 2

Storylines

Italy: After losing to Brazil last time out, Italy knows what it needs to correct and that's being a bit more patient in attack. Tactically approaching the goal has worked better than just trying to use speed on the counter. Against a fine defensive team like China, the Italians are going to have to be precise and work the ball up the middle.

China: If you can't score, you can't win. China has just one goal in the tournament, and that came after scoring in six of seven games entering the World Cup. The team has five shots on goal in three games at the tournament and didn't record any in its last group stage game vs. Spain. They aren't going to get a lot of chances but have to take at least one to feel like they have a shot.

Italy vs. China prediction

The Chinese defense does it again, and Italy surrenders a penalty kick that turns the game on its head in the second half.

Pick: China 1, Italy 0