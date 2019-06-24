Italy vs. China: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line
Italy looks to keep its World Cup dream alive when it faces China on Tuesday in the round of 16 with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Europeans have been one of the surprises of the tournament, having won Group C with a 2-0-1 record, while China got through as a third-place team in Group B, going 1-1-1.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
World Cup: Italy vs. China
- Date: Tuesday, June 25
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade de la Mosson
- TV channel: FS1 and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Italy -0.5 (+100) | China +0.5 (+100) | O/U: 2
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Storylines
Italy: After losing to Brazil last time out, Italy knows what it needs to correct and that's being a bit more patient in attack. Tactically approaching the goal has worked better than just trying to use speed on the counter. Against a fine defensive team like China, the Italians are going to have to be precise and work the ball up the middle.
China: If you can't score, you can't win. China has just one goal in the tournament, and that came after scoring in six of seven games entering the World Cup. The team has five shots on goal in three games at the tournament and didn't record any in its last group stage game vs. Spain. They aren't going to get a lot of chances but have to take at least one to feel like they have a shot.
Italy vs. China prediction
The Chinese defense does it again, and Italy surrenders a penalty kick that turns the game on its head in the second half.
Pick: China 1, Italy 0
