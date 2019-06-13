Jamaica vs. Italy: 2019 Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Italy and Jamaica meet on Friday in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in their second game of the tournament as part of Group C. Italy pulled off the biggest upset of the opening days with a 2-1 win over Australia thanks to a 95th-minute goal from Barbara Bonansea, while Jamaica fell 3-0 to mighty Brazil. Italy has the chance to move on with a victory, while a draw will probably still be enough to get them through as a third-place team at worst. Jamaica needs something from this game or will likely find itself with net to no chances of moving on ahead of its third game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Jamaica vs. Italy

Date : Friday, June 14



: Friday, June 14 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade Auguste-Delaune II -- Reims, France



: Stade Auguste-Delaune II -- Reims, France TV channel : Fox and NBC Universo



Odds: Italy (-900) | Jamaica (+2125) | Draw (+800) | O/U: 3.5

Storylines

Jamaica: Their prolific scoring entering the tournament quickly faded, but they did create the chances with 14 shots, but only three on goal against Brazil. They were quick in getting forward and against Italy they'll hope to be able to create as much but put some away. Italy is strong defensively but at times will make questionable decisions. That's where Jamaica needs to capitalize.

Italy: Not many saw Italy with three points after their first game, but here they are with ton of confidence. This should be an easier matchup for them and can realistically expect to have six points after this one. Jamaica will get their chances though, so Italy must be efficient when they have there. Italy score on two of their three shots on goal.

Jamaica vs. Italy prediction

Italy makes it two from two and moves into the next round with three points and a comfortable result.

Pick: Italy 3, Jamaica 1