Women's World Cup 2019 scores, bracket, schedule, dates, start times: USWNT heads to final
The USWNT is in the championship yet again
The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France is down to just three title contenders. The USA became the first finalist after defeating England, 2-1, in the semifinals Tuesday in Lyon. The United States women's national team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F earlier in the tournament before the team picked up wins over Spain and France in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, to set up the showdown with England.
Sweden plays the Netherlands on the other side of the bracket for a spot in the July 7 title game.
Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway wins on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
United States 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Norway*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Nigeria*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Spain*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|China*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
| South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+5
|6
|Australia*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Brazil*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-11
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+4
|9
|Japan*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Netherlands*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Canada*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|Cameroon*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+18
|9
|Sweden*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Chile
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-19
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 0
Chile 2, Thailand 0
