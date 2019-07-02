Women's World Cup 2019 top scorers: USA soccer's Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan among players tied for Golden Boot lead
Rapinoe, Morgan and England's Ellen White will all be on the same field in the semis
The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up with only two rounds left in the tournament. Four players have five goals, and three are still alive in the competition with the semifinals set to start on Tuesday. Two of the four players ahead of the pack are from the United States: Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Here's a look at the top scorers of the 2019 World Cup:
• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Megan Rapinoe (United States)
Rapinoe had one goal in the group stage, but with back-to-back braces, she's tied for the lead as top scorer and may just be the favorite to win the Golden Boot. The United States has only scored four goals in the knockout stage after racking up 18 in the group stage. All four have come courtesy of Rapinoe. She's on fire.
- Alex Morgan (United States)
The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:
- Sam Kerr (Australia)
Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.
- Ellen White (England)
She drew level with Kerr, Morgan and Rapinoe with her goal in England's 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the country's top scorer in the tournament's history in the process.
• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiane (Brazil)
- Wendie Renard (France)
3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiana Girelli (Italy)
- Carli Lloyd (United States)
- Sara Daebritz (Germany)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
- Aurora Galli (Italy)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
2 goals scored ⚽⚽
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France)
- Valerie Gauvin (France)
- Amandine Henry (France)
- Barbara Bonansea (Italy)
- Rose Lavelle (United States)
- Sam Mewis (United States)
- Lindsey Horan (United States)
- Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
- Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)
- Alexandra Popp (Germany)
- Marta (Brazil)
- Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)
- Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)
- Lina Magull (Germany)
- Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)
• 1 goal scored ⚽
There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.
