Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

After dominating the group phase with a whopping plus-18 goal differential, Team USA has battled its way to three consecutive hard-fought 2-1 victories over Spain, France and England to reach the 2019 Women's World Cup Final. The Netherlands, meanwhile, hasn't been scored on since the Round of 16 and is looking to win its first ever World Cup title, while thwarting the Americans' campaign to claim their fourth. Kickoff for the final match of the 2019 World Cup bracket is set for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. The latest USA vs. Netherlands odds list the Americans as favorites at -275 (risk $275 to win $100) to win outright in regulation plus stoppage time. The Dutch are underdogs at +765 (risk $100 to win $765), and if you simply want to pick USA to win outright, you can get in at -600. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. With so many ways to pick this title matchup, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. Netherlands picks of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.





The model has taken into account that history strongly favors the USWNT in this title matchup. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world, have now appeared in five of the eight championship matches in Women's World Cup history. They've won three already, including the 2015 edition in Canada where they rolled to a convincing 5-2 victory over Japan in the finals. The Dutch, meanwhile, have never made it to the semifinals before this year. The USA is also 6-1 against Netherlands all-time, with the Dutch seeking their first win in this series since 1991.

The Americans are also hopeful to have Megan Rapinoe, who is still in the hunt for the Golden Boot Award with five goals scored thus far, back in the lineup after she sat against England with a hamstring injury. The Netherlands, meanwhile, have a major injury concern of their own, as forward Lieke Martens, one of the top overall players on the squad, has been battling a foot ailment throughout the Women's World Cup 2019. She was only able to go 45 minutes in the semifinals, and her overall effectiveness for Sunday is in doubt.

But all those stars don't guarantee that the Americans are the best value on the Team USA vs. Netherlands money line in the finals.

That's because the Dutch have been extremely stingy on defense. They gave up just two goals in the group phase and have conceded just one in the knockout phase. They've kept a clean sheet in their last two matchups against world powers Italy and Sweden, so they'll have plenty of confidence against Team USA on Sunday.

And while Rapinoe is optimistic she'll play, there's no guarantee she'll be 100 percent. Playmaking midfielder Rose Lavelle also went down with an apparent hamstring injury against England and was unable to finish the game for the USWNT. She hopes to play, but also might be less than full strength if she does.

The Americans have also drawn criticism for playing too conservatively late. That strategy could backfire against a Netherlands squad that has proven to be clutch, like when Jackie Groenen netted the game-winner in extra time against Sweden in the semifinals.

