Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for England vs. Sweden

The 2019 Women's World Cup has been full of entertaining and dramatic moments. Unfortunately for England and Sweden, they were on the wrong end of the two biggest matches in the 2019 World Cup bracket so far. England had an equalizing penalty kick stopped in the 83rd minute and fell 2-1 to the United States, while Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindahl could do nothing as Jackie Groenen's 99th-minute strike was placed perfectly to seal a 1-0 win for the Netherlands. Now, England and Sweden will try to mend their heartbreak in the third place match at Allianz Riviera in Nice on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET and England is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Sweden is the underdog at +400, or 4-1. A draw in regulation is +325 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest England vs. Sweden odds. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for the third place game, listen to the England vs. Sweden picks from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

Now, the model has its sights set on England vs. Sweden. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the England vs. Sweden money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that England will lean heavily on its quality in the back to provide defensive stability and get the ball into the final third. England coach Phil Neville, a former Manchester United star, says that Lucy Bronze is the most talented women's footballer in the world. Her ability to join the attack and provide quality on the wing will be key to the Lionesses' attack.

Captain Steph Houghton is also capable of providing line-breaking passes from her center back position, which allows England to get into its attack. Up front, Ellen White has six goals already and has shown a penchant for finishing when she gets on the end of balls into the box. Prior to giving up two goals to the USWNT in the semis, the English had given up a grand total of one goal during the entire FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and out-scored their opponents 11-1.

However, that doesn't necessarily make the English the best value on the England vs. Sweden money line.

Sweden has only given up five goals so far in the 2019 Women's World Cup and it took a brilliant strike from Jackie Groenen in the 99th minute of the semifinals to put them away. The Swedes have plenty of World Cup experience and their pace allows them to play effective counter-attacking football.

That's how they upset Germany, the No. 2 team in the FIFA world rankings, during the quarterfinals. Despite Germany having 64 percent possession, Sweden matched the Germans with six shots on goal. Even if England effectively controls the ball, Sweden is solid enough in the back and quick enough on the counter to steal the win.

So who wins the Women's World Cup 2019 third place match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sweden vs. England money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.