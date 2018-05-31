World Cup 2018: Salah won't miss more than three weeks, expected to play for Egypt in group stage

Mohamed Salah is expected to play at the 2018 World Cup just under a week after it looked like he could miss the tournament due to injury. According to his club Liverpool's official website, the player won't miss more than three weeks. His shoulder injury wasn't as bad as first feared, and the Egyptian federation is confident he will play in the cup, Liverpool said.

Egypt is in Group A and opens with Uruguay on June 15. There's still a chance he could miss that match as he recovers, but he is fully expected to play against Russia and Saudi Arabia in the last two group stage matches.

Assuming Salah is good to go, Egypt has a strong chance of moving on, likely competing with Russia for the second spot in the group.

We'll have to keep an eye on how he does in training leading up to the cup and see what his role will be in the first match, but Egypt fans can now rest easy knowing their star will be in Russia.