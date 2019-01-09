2019 Australian Open odds, picks, predictions: Red-hot tennis expert says Rafael Nadal is primed for an upset

Gunning for his third straight major, Novak Djokovic enters the 2019 Australian Open as the 6-5 favorite. He's ahead of Roger Federer (9-2), Rafael Nadal (7-1) and Alexander Zverev (8-1) in the latest Australian Open odds. Djokovic and Federer have each won this tournament a record-tying six times, and the Australian Open schedule begins on Monday at Melbourne Park. Does anyone besides the top contenders have a serious shot? SportsLine's renowned tennis bettor, Sean Calvert, thinks so. And you'll want to hear what he says given the streak he's on.

Not only did Calvert nail the U.S. Open, calling Djokovic -1.5 sets in the final (a straight-set laugher over Juan Martin del Potro), he's also displayed an uncanny feel for the Australian Open.

In 2014, Calvert called Stan Wawrinka's shocking Aussie Open triumph, a legendary call that rewarded Calvert's followers with a 60-1 payout. That was the only time in the past 13 years someone not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic has won this event. And Calvert saw it coming.

This is the same expert who cashed in huge on John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1, a life-changing payout for those who followed Calvert's advice. He just nailed Daniil Medvedev winning the Tokyo Open at 45-1. Now, Calvert has broken down the latest 2019 Australian Open odds and locked in his picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Calvert wants no part of Djokovic at his odds. Federer turns 38 this summer, Calvert adds, and Nadal hasn't played a competitive match in over four months. Given the steep premium you'll need to pay for each one, there are far better values in the 2019 Australian Open field. In fact, Nadal has been dealing with a string of injuries, withdrew from the first two tournaments of 2019, and hasn't played a competitive match in over four months.

Instead of the favorites, the unparalleled analyst is eyeing a pair of monster long shots, including one who's in peak form and went deep recently in other majors. He has the game necessary to take down the favorites. Calvert is only sharing who to back over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Australian Open? And which massive long shot stuns the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's detailed Australian Open picks, all from the acclaimed expert who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.