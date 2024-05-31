Lorenzo Musetti will get another shot against Novak Djokovic at the French Open when they meet in the third round on Saturday. Musetti held a shocking 2-0 lead against Djokovic in the fourth round in 2021, but Djokovic won the next two sets in dominant fashion before Musetti retired in the fifth set. Djokovic, who is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, is a three-time French Open champion and is coming off a 3-0 win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. Musetti has made the fourth round on two occasions, and he got past Frenchman Gael Monfils in straight sets on Thursday.

Saturday's Djokovic vs. Musetti match is set to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. The latest 2024 French Open odds list Djokovic as a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), with Musetti priced as a +400 underdog (risk $100 to win $400). Other Musetti vs. Djokovic bets include an over/under on total games played at 34.5 and Djokovic -6.5 games (-105) on the handicap, plus many more.

Von Hagen has followed tennis closely for years, keeping an eye on young players before they turn into stars. His dedication to the sport allows him to find value on the Challenger Tour and the ATP Tour alike.

Von Hagen routinely attends ATP events, including at the Challenger level. He keeps up with injuries, recent form, and line movement to identify the best bets of the day. His research allowed him to nail Carlos Alcaraz as a 22-1 longshot to win the 2022 US Open, jumping on board before the market adjusted. He went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000 earlier this month, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament.

Why you should back Djokovic



The World No. 1 is a three-time French Open champion, winning titles in 2016, 2021 and 2023. He has won 85% of his matches at Roland Garros, and he has picked up a pair of 3-0 wins to open his 2024 French Open campaign. Djokovic only faced one break point in his first-round win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Carballes Baena won just three total games in the final two sets on Thursday.

Djokovic has won four of his previous five matches against Musetti, including a 2-0 win in Monte Carlo earlier this season. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has struggled with his form for most of the season, but he has started to look more like his usual self this week. Musetti lacks experience in the latter stages of major events, and going toe-to-toe with Djokovic is a hurdle for any player. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Musetti



While Musetti came up short against Djokovic in Monte Carlo this year, he was able to take down the Serbian as a +400 underdog in that event last year. The Italian knows he can compete in this match, and he will be confident after picking up an impressive win on Thursday. Monfils was heavily backed in the betting market prior to that night match, but Musetti won a tight first set and cruised the rest of the way.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the sport, and he has the talent to beat anyone when he is playing well. He has been able to generate some momentum over the past month, making the final in both the Cagliari Challenger and the Turin 2 Challenger. That form has carried over this week, and winning one set on Saturday would put him in a strong position to cover the spread. See who to back at SportsLine.

Von Hagen has locked in his best bets for the Djokovic vs. Musetti match. He is leaning Over 34.5 total games (-115).

