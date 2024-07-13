Novak Djokovic, a month after having knee surgery, is one victory away from winning the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles championship after having to withdraw from the French Open. The second-ranked player in the world will look for his 25th grand slam championship when he battles third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. This will be the sixth meeting between the two, with Djokovic holding a 3-2 edge. Alcaraz won the only meeting on grass.

Alcaraz is the slight -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while Djokovic is a +120 underdog in the latest Djokovic vs. Alcaraz odds. The over/under for total games is 40.5.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Why you should back Djokovic

Djokovic has been flawless in the tournament, having been forced to four sets just twice, with three wins in straight sets and one with a walk-over. This is the sixth Wimbledon in a row in which he has reached the finals, excluding 2020 when no tournament was held. In that time, he has won four titles, and finished second to Alcaraz in last year's tournament. In that epic match, Alcaraz posted a 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Despite battling injury, he has found some success in 2024. The 37-year-old Serbian has reached the semifinals in three tournaments, including the Australian Open, and the quarterfinals in two others, including the French Open. Djokovic is 5-0 on grass this year and is 124-20 (86.1%) all-time on the surface. Since turning pro in 2004, he has been phenomenal, recording a 1,211-245 (83.2%) all-time record.

Why you should back Alcaraz

Alcaraz would like to win not only back-to-back Wimbledon titles, but back-to-back grand slams after having won last month's French Open. The 21-year-old Spaniard's road to the finals hasn't been easy. He outlasted Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, after having defeated American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He also had to survive a five-set third-round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Alcaraz has two titles in 2024, also having won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., in March. He reached the semifinals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires in February. Alcaraz is 7-1 on grass this year and 23-3 in his seven-year career. Overall, he is 32-6 (84.2%) this year and 265-69 (79.3%) all-time.

Onorato has thoroughly studied Djokovic vs. Alcaraz. He's going Over on the game total, and he's locked in two other best bets, including one that returns nearly +200.

