Rafael Nadal made the 2024 US Open entry list via a protected ranking, although it is still unclear if the 22-Grand Slam champion will participate.

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the top three ranked players in the men's competition, while Nadal is at No. 9. Protected rankings are given to top players who have been away for a long time, usually because of injury. Nadal is No. 242 in the ATP live rankings.

Nadal has missed the US Open three of the last four years for different reasons, but he has won the tournament four times. His most recent win happened in 2019 in five sets against Daniil Medvedev. In 2022, Nadal made it to the fourth round before falling to Frances Tiafoe.

The 38-year-old Spanish star has been struggling with injuries the past few years and is considering retirement at the end of this season. He recently skipped the grass court at Wimbledon to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics taking place at Roland Garros, home of the French Open. Nadal has been training on clay and said he thinks his body will do better if he stays consistent with surfaces.

He is currently competing at the Swedish Open in singles and doubles with Casper Ruud. During Tuesday's first round, Nadal picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Leo Borg, son of 11-time Grand Slam winner Bjorn Borg. He gets a day of rest before facing Cameron Norrie on Thursday's round of 16.

The draw for the 2024 US Open is set to take place Aug. 22. The main event will tip off on Monday, Aug. 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.