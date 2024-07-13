Barbora Krejcikova won the 2024 Wimbledon ladies' singles championship on Saturday, prevailing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 over Jasmine Paolini. The victory marks Krejcikova's first Wimbledon championship and her first Grand Slam title since the 2021 French Open.

Krejcikova prevailed in a back-and-forth match with Paolini, which was set up by two dramatic swings in the first two sets. Krejcikova easily handled Paolini in the first set 6-2, but Paolini came storming back in the second set to prevail 2-6 and force a third and final set. Paolini challenged Krejcikova all the way up to championship point in the third set, but Krejcikova's victory was secured when Paolini hit out after forcing a pair of break points.

"I don't have any words right now. It's just unbelievable," Krejcikova said after the match. "It's definitely the best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life. It's super difficult to explain what I'm feeling right now. At the end I was the lucky one."

Already a 10-time doubles Grand Slam championship, Krejcikova's victory now makes her a two-time singles champion, a feat made more impressive by the way in which it came. After being down 3-6 to No. 4 Elena Rybakina on Thursday following their first set, Krejcikova rallied back to pull off the upset, setting up her match with another first-time finalist in Paolini to determine a new Wimbledon women's champion.

Astonishingly, Krejcikova had won just seven matches this year before arriving at Wimbledon. It took seven match wins to claim the crown on Saturday.

This was the eighth different winner on the women's side of Wimbledon in the last eight years.