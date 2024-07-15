This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Good morning to everyone, but especially to ...

SPAIN, SPAIN AND MORE SPAIN

The beauty -- and the agony -- of soccer is that over 90 grueling minutes, the difference often comes down to the blink of an eye. A moment of brilliance. A moment of let off.

Spain are the champions of Europe after being on the right end of that moment in the Euro 2024 final, with substitute Mikel Oyarzabal latching onto a perfectly weighted Marc Cucurella cross in the 86th minute for the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over England.

La Roja opened the scoring just after halftime on a flowing attack that Nico Williams finished off an incisive pass from 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. But England answered via Cole Palmer's long-range effort in the 73rd minute.

Then came Oyarzabal's goal, when John Stones was unaware of the run behind him and Marc Guehi lost track of Oyarzabal for just a split second. The Real Sociedad captain poked the ball past Jordan Pickford, and that was that.

With an overflow of young talent, this could be the start of a Spain dynasty, Jonathan Johnson writes. On the other end, it's the same old story for England, says James Benge.

Hours earlier, Spain had more reason to celebrate ... and in England, no less.

For so long in men's tennis, there was the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Now there is the Big One. The one and only. And he's only getting better. Carlos Alcaraz is the face of men's tennis, his latest achievement being his second straight Wimbledon crown -- for the second straight year over Djokovic, too -- in overwhelming 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) fashion.

From the very first game, an enthralling battle that took 14 minutes, included seven deuces and resulted in Alcaraz breaking Djokovic, Alcaraz made it crystal clear there would be no escaping him and all of his vast, breathtaking skill set.

Alcaraz was immense. Undeniable. Relentless. He combined a massive serve into Djokovic's body (84% of first-serve points won) with a ferocious ground game (42 winners) and stunning defense. When he wasn't blasting winners past Djokovic, Alcaraz was playing feathery drop shots and scampering around tirelessly; he covered over 100 meters more than Djokovic over the course of the match.

Alcaraz, 21, has four major titles, and he could still add to that before turning 22. For reference, Nadal had three majors when he turned 22, and Djokovic and Federer both had one. At his best, Alcaraz is a part of all three players: the overpowering strength and athleticism of Nadal, the defense of Djokovic and the touch of Federer.

After Spain's triumph, Alcaraz tweeted (in Spanish), "We'll have to celebrate, no? 👀😂"

Indeed they will. Party on, España.

👍 Honorable mentions

⚽ And not such a good morning for ...

CONMEBOL, EVERYONE INVOLVED IN ORGANIZING COPA AMERICA AND LIONEL MESSI

What should have been a wonderful championship match between two of the best teams in the world and arguably the greatest player to ever touch a soccer ball turned into a disaster.

Fans -- thousands without tickets -- charged the turnstiles, broke in, got trampled and even climbed through air conditioning vents. Stadium staff were helpless. The stadium went on lockdown. The kickoff was delayed, first 30 minutes, then another 15, and then another 30. The lead up to Colombia vs. Argentina was anything but world-class, and much of the blame lies with CONMEBOL, the group organizing what should've been a world-class tournament.

This came just days after Uruguay players went into the stands to fight Colombia fans who had encroached on Uruguayan players' families. Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa ripped CONMEBOL for lying, whether it came to the security, the turf or other issues.

Anyway, the game did eventually get underway, but fans wanting to watch Lionel Messi found their experience cut short. The Argentinian legend was subbed off in heartbreaking fashion after appearing to suffer a hamstring injury in the second half. He covered his face and sobbed; several Argentina fans surely did the same.

Lautaro Martínez, at long last, turned those tears into smiles, though, by finishing coolly in the 112th minute off a quick counterattack that would give Argentina the 1-0 win. His five goals in the tournament earned him the Golden Boot, and he fittingly celebrated by embracing Messi.

Argentina is now the two-time Copa America reigning champions and World Cup reigning champions. Now, let's hope Messi can get healthy and this isn't the last we've seen of him for La Albiceleste.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

⚾ 2024 MLB Draft: Travis Bazzana first, plus winners, losers, best remaining players



From Australia to the United States to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Travis Bazzana is just getting started. The Guardians selected the former Oregon State star, marking the first time a second baseman has been the top pick.

Bazzana was R.J. Anderson's No. 2 prospect in the class, and it's not hard to see why Cleveland chose him. He slashed .416/.475/.937 with 28 home runs, 16 stolen bases and 40 more walks than strikeouts last season with the Beavers. Here was the top seven:

Guardians: 2B Travis Bazzana, Oregon State ( scouting report Reds: RHP Chase Burns, Wake Forest ( scouting report Rockies: OF Charlie Condon, Georgia ( scouting report Athletics: 1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest White Sox: LHP Hagen Smith, Arkansas Royals: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone ( scouting report Cardinals: IF JJ Wetherholt ( scouting report

In his winners and losers column, Mike Axisa liked a couple of steals later on.

Axisa: "For me, the two best value picks of the first round were East Carolina righty Trey Yesavage to the Blue Jays at No. 20, and Arizona high school lefty Cam Caminiti to the Braves at No. 24. College pitchers with Yesavage's deep arsenal and track record don't make it outside the top 15 very often ... As for Caminiti, he was the best high school pitcher in the draft class, and it's a Max Fried starter kit."



We have grades for every first-round pick, including a switch pitcher! The draft continues today, and here are R.J.'s top remaining players.

Former Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones dies at 40



Jacoby Jones, the former NFL wide receiver and return specialist who played hero in the Ravens' run to Super Bowl XLVII triumph, died Sunday. He was 40 years old. No cause of death was immediately available.

The Texans took Jones in the third round of the 2007 draft, and he immediately contributed in the return game. He's the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards and yards per punt return.

took Jones in the third round of the 2007 draft, and he immediately contributed in the return game. He's the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards and yards per punt return. In 2012, Jones joined the Ravens and posted the finest year of his career, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

That was only the beginning, though. In the divisional round, Jones reeled in the "Mile High Miracle," a 70-yard touchdown with under a minute left to tie the Broncos . Baltimore would go on to win in overtime. In the Super Bowl, Jones had a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown (the longest in postseason history) and a 56-yard touchdown receiving. His 290 net yards gained are a Super Bowl record.

. Baltimore would go on to win in overtime. In the Super Bowl, Jones had a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown (the longest in postseason history) and a 56-yard touchdown receiving. His 290 net yards gained are a Super Bowl record. Jones is Baltimore's all-time leader in yards per kickoff return (30.1).

He finished his career in 2015 with brief stints with the Steelers and Chargers.

Tributes poured in, with JJ Watt calling Jones, "one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around," and Ray Lewis saying, "you will truly be missed."

📺 What we're watching Monday



🏀 Men's Team USA vs. Australia, noon on FS1

🏀 Pistons vs. Rockets, 6:30 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Home Run Derby, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Trail Blazers vs. 76ers, 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Celtics vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV