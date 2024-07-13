Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds continued his magical start to young MLB career Saturday afternoon. Hinds, in his sixth big league game, swatted two home runs against the Miami Marlins (GameTracker), giving him five homers and nine extra-base hits through six games. His slash line sits at .524/.565/1.476. Yes, that's a 1.476 slugging percentage, not a 1.476 OPS.

Here are Hinds' two homers Saturday:

Only one player, Trevor Story with the 2016 Colorado Rockies, hit more home runs through six career games than Hinds. Story went deep seven times in his first six games. Saturday was also Hinds' third career game with multiple extra-base hits. Hall of Famer Willie McCovey with the 1959 San Francisco Giants is the only other player with multiple extra-base hits in three of his first six games.

"I'm very grateful to come up here and succeed as quickly as I did," Hinds said about the great start to his MLB career earlier this week (via MLB.com).

Hinds, 23, was Cincinnati's second round pick in the 2019 draft. He slashed .216/.290/.409 with 13 home runs in 77 Triple-A games before being called up. Hinds has mammoth power, but also contact issues. He ranks second in the minors with 126 strikeouts, and he struck out in 38.4% of his Triple-A plate appearances. That's the fifth highest strikeout rate in the minors.

Regardless, the Reds will take Hinds and his incredible production however long it lasts. They've dealt with injuries and poor performance in their outfield all year. Cincinnati entered play Saturday three games back of the third National League wild-card spot.