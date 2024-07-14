Los Angeles Dodgers righty Dustin May will miss the rest of this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn esophagus, the team announced. The injury did not occur during baseball activities. Surgery was required after May sought treatment for pain in his throat.

"While at dinner on Wednesday, Dodger right-hander Dustin May experienced sudden pain in his esophagus and stomach that continued after he returned home," the Dodgers said in a statement. "He contacted the medical staff and ultimately underwent successful surgery on his esophagus. May will not return to pitch for the Dodgers this season."

May, 26, has not pitched since last May 17 because of surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He was expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming weeks and to help the Dodgers at some point in the second half, but that is now off the table. May and the Dodgers will turn their focus to 2025.

Los Angeles currently has seven starting pitchers on the injured list. They've navigated this last week before the All-Star break with only four starters. Here is the team's rotation depth chart:

Glasnow's injury is believed to be short-term, and both Kershaw and Yamamoto are expected to return at some point in the second half. Meanwhile, Buehler is working through mechanical issues in addition to his hip problem. There's no word on when the Dodgers believe he will return to the active roster.

Once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, May owns a career 3.10 ERA in 191 2/3 big league innings spread across 2019-23. Injuries have limited him to 122 innings at all levels from 2021-23. The righty is scheduled to become a free agent after 2025.

The Dodgers blew a five-run ninth inning lead to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday (DET 11, LAD 9 in 10 innings). It was their fifth loss in the last six games. Despite that, the Dodger sit atop the NL West at 56-40.