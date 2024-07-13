Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, baseball's top minor leaguers took the field in the 2024 Futures Game. The National League defeated the American League (NL 6, AL 1) in MLB's annual showcase of the game's best prospects, and now leads the all-time series 3-1-1. The Futures Game used a USA vs. World format from 1999-2018, where USA had a 13-7 advantage.

The NL opened the scoring with a solo homer from Reds prospect Cam Collier, and they took control of the game with a three-run fourth inning. Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones, Andruw's son, worked a bases loaded walk, and Braves catcher Drake Baldwin added a run with a sacrifice fly as part of that rally. Baldwin hit a home run later in the game.

The AL had its best chance to get back in the game in the fourth inning -- the Futures Game is a seven-inning affair, it should be noted -- when they loaded the bases against Marlins lefty Thomas White, though they could only muster one run. The AL was shut out in last year's Futures Game and scored just one run this year.

Here are four takeaways from the 2024 Futures Game at Globe Life Field:

1. Teodo dominated for the AL

Emiliano Teodo, a hometown Rangers prospect, started the game for the AL and was dominant. Not just dominant, he was efficient, too. Teodo retired all six batters he faced (one strikeout) and needed only 14 pitches to do it. He threw 12 strikes.

Statcast clocked Teodo's sinker at 98.9 mph, and hitters missed with four of their seven swings against his cutter. They missed with five of their 11 swings overall, an incredible 45% whiff rate. Even in a two-inning sample, that's excellent.

Teodo, 21, has a 1.71 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 64 1/3 Double-A innings this season. He's made 14 starts. MLB Pipeline ranks him the No. 14 prospect in the Rangers' system and compares him to the late Yordano Ventura.

2. Collier was named MVP

There usually aren't many home runs hit in the Futures Game because so many of these players are still so young and developing, but don't tell Cam Collier. The Reds prospect opened the scoring with a homer into the bullpen at Globe Life Field. This was not a cheapie, either:

Going deep in a big league ballpark as a 19-year-old is pretty darn cool. Collier was the No. 18 pick in the 2022 draft and he's hitting .231/.309/.405 with 13 home runs in High Class-A this season. His father, Lou, played for five teams during his eight-year big league career (1997-2004). MLB Pipeline ranks Collier the No. 84 prospect in baseball.

Thanks to that homer, Collier won the Larry Doby Award as Futures Game MVP. The Futures Game has been around since 1999 and some great players have won the Larry Doby Award, including Jose Reyes, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber.

3. Crawford flashed the leather

Phillies prospect Justin Crawford, son of longtime big leaguer Carl Crawford, showcased the same high-end defensive skills that helped his old man win a Gold Glove. While playing left field, Justin made a diving catch coming in on a ball in the first inning, and a running catch going back on a ball in the second.

Take a look:

Crawford added a single in the top of the third inning. He is slashing .301/.349/.438 with six homers and 27 stolen bases in the minors this season, and Philadelphia recently promoted him to Double-A. MLB Pipeline ranks Justin as the No. 55 prospect in baseball and says he stands out for his top of the line speed, much like his father.

4. Baldwin had a big game

A catcher by trade, Drake Baldwin started the Futures Game at DH and batting ninth for the NL. The Braves backstop had a strong 1-for-2 effort with a home run and a sac fly. Here's his dinger, a colossal homer the other way into the bullpen:

Baldwin, 23, owns a .265/.357/.401 slash line between Double-A and Triple-A this season, where he's slugged 10 home runs. The Braves could either use him to replace Travis d'Arnaud as Sean Murphy's backup in a year or two, or trade Baldwin for MLB help at the trade deadline. MLB Pipeline ranks him as Atlanta's No. 11 prospect.

The Futures Game is the start of the All-Star break festivities. Day 1 of the 2024 MLB Draft will take place Sunday night, then there will be the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will also take place at Globe Life Field.