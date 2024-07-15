Major League Baseball's amateur draft got underway on Sunday night. The Cleveland Guardians kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the first No. 1 pick in franchise history. (The Guardians had previously chosen No. 2 overall on five occasions, most recently in 1992.)

In all, teams made 74 picks on Sunday night. Those spanned the first and second rounds, as well as several compensatory and supplementary phases. (You can click here to read who we deemed to be winners and losers of the first night.)

But, as mentioned above, the draft does not end with Sunday night. There are two more days to go before scouting departments across the league can take a deep breath and begin to work toward next year's event.

With that in mind, here are 10 players worth keeping tabs on when the MLB draft resumes at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. When applicable, I've included where the player ranked on my top-50 list. (Note: I'm not including right-hander William Schmidt, who announced on Sunday he will attend LSU.)

1. Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State (CBS Sports rank: No. 28)

Jordan has outstanding physicality that manifests in well-above-average strength and speed markers. Unfortunately, the usability isn't there. He struck out in 31% of his trips to the plate during SEC competition, and my research unearthed just one other player who punched out so frequently and had a notable MLB career -- and that was Edouard Julien, originally an 18th-round pick with a just over a full season's worth of plate appearances to his name. There's star-level upside if Jordan's employer can help him maximize his traits. It just appears that he'll have to wait longer than I expected for his name to be called.

2. Joey Oakie, RHP, Ankeny Centennial (IA) (No. 42)

Oakie found himself ranked behind several slightly more intriguing prep arms. That just so happened to be how they were picked on Sunday night, too. Don't get it twisted: this Iowa commit has a quality fastball-slider pairing that he delivers from a flat release point. Unless he's priced himself out of the equation, he feels like a candidate to go early on Day 2.

3. Dax Whitney, RHP, Blackfoot HS (ID) (No. 45)

Whitney is another intriguing prep arm. He's a big right-hander who showed off improved velocity this year to go along with a well-rounded arsenal. Whitney didn't play against top-notch competition in Idaho, making him a little riskier than many of his peers. He has an outstanding commitment to Oregon State that he could honor if he slips too far.

4. Mike Sirota, OF, Northeastern (No. 47)

Sirota came into the spring eliciting comparisons to Chase DeLauter, the 16th pick in the 2022 draft. It was sort of lazy and sensical at the same time, since both were small-school outfielders with unusual swings. Whereas DeLauter overcame a rough start and a premature season-ending injury to land in the middle of the first, Sirota scuffled for long enough early on to slide to the second day. He's a good athlete who walked more than he struck out this season. He also had a good showing in last summer's Cape Cod League, albeit in what amounted to a week's worth of games. Someone will take the plunge.

5. Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee (No. 49)

Beam entered the spring ranked just inside my top 30 thanks to the contact management skills that allowed him to be more consistent than previous rotation mates Chase Burns and Chase Dollander. His performance took a step back in 2024, however, and that's just not going to lead to a high selection when the pitcher's arsenal is full of 50 and 55-grade offerings. Beam ought to still come off the board somewhat early on Day 2.

6. Josh Hartle, LHP, Wake Forest

Hartle entered the spring ranked in my top 30, with his track record and competitiveness atoning for just an OK arsenal. (One veteran scout tabbed him as the collegiate pitcher he'd most want on the mound in a must-win game.) Alas, Hartle had a miserable season for a loaded Demon Deacons squad. In 15 games, he amassed a 5.79 ERA and saw all of his per-nine rate statistics veer in the wrong direction. Given that Hartle doesn't have top-flight stuff, you can understand why teams might have him lower on their boards.

7. Tristan Smith, LHP, Clemson

Smith was an intriguing prepster who opted for Clemson instead of turning pro a few years back. He battled his command over the course of two seasons with the Tigers, issuing more than six walks per nine innings. He has a starter's arsenal, and he could prove to be a value selection if his future employer can help him improve his command to tolerable levels.

8. Kevin Bazzell, C, Texas Tech

In addition to projecting as a catcher at the next level, Bazzell was an accomplished collegiate hitter. In two seasons with the Red Raiders, he batted .330/.431/.530 with 16 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. His feel for contact and the zone alike are his strongest selling points, and should land him somewhere early on day two. (It's worth noting that he missed a chunk of time early in the spring while recovering from mono.)

9. Peyton Stovall, 2B, Arkansas

Stovall isn't the most explosive athlete, nor is he likely to slide up the defensive spectrum or bat cleanup at the next level. Still, teams are always intrigued by players who can post numbers in the SEC. Stovall did just that, hitting .315/.390/.532 in conference play while showing a mature approach and a feel for contact. The lack of secondary skills requires that he hits his way to The Show. Some team will make the bet on Monday that he'll do just that.

10. Carson DeMartini, 3B, Virginia Tech

DeMartini homered 21 times this season for the Hokies, but there's enough risk associated with his hit tool that it's understandable how he lasted until Day 2. He struck out in nearly 28% of his trips to the plate this season, albeit only around 26% during conference play. There's also a chance that DeMartini will have to move off third base, putting more pressure on his bat to port to the next level.