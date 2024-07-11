Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to tying Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon men's singles titles ever when he faces Lorenzo Musetti in a 2024 Wimbledon semifinal on Friday at the All England Club. Djokovic, 37, has won seven Wimbledon men's singles titles. That's one shy of the record held by Federer. Meanwhile, Musetti is in the midst of his best grand slam performance ever. He had never reached even a quarterfinal prior to this week.



Djokovic is the overwhelming -475 favorite (risk $475 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Musetti odds, while Musetti is the +350 underdog. The over/under for total games is 20.5, with Djokovic favored by 6.5 games. The winner of Friday's match will advance to the final and face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev. Before you make any Musetti vs. Djokovic picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Why you should back Djokovic

Djokovic has been dominant on the grass at the All England Club over his career. In 19 appearances at Wimbledon, he is 97-11. His winning percentage of 89.8 ranks third all-time, behind only five-time singles champion Bjorn Borg (92.7) and seven-time winner Pete Sampras (90.0).

Djokovic will face an opponent he has dominated on Friday.. The Serbian has won five of the six career meetings over Musetti, including both matchups this year. Musetti's only win over Djokovic came last year on a clay surface at Monte Carlo. The two have never faced each other on grass.

Why you should back Musetti

Musetti's return of serve has arguably been the best of any player at Wimbledon. Over the fortnight at the All England Club, Musetti leads the field in both first-serve return points won (146) and second-serve return points won (142). Led by his return game, he has broken opponents 27 times, which ranks second in the field.

In addition, Musetti is playing better on grass than he has ever played before. The 22-year-old Italian is 12-2 over his last 14 grass-court matches. That includes a finals appearance last month at the Queen's Club, the traditional prep tournament for Wimbledon. You can see who to pick here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon men's singles semifinals pick

