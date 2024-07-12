A pair of red-hot players will look to win their first-ever Wimbledon women's singles championship when 32nd-ranked Barbora Krejcikova takes on seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini at 9 a.m. ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday. Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, is seeking her second grand slam title after defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Thursday's semifinals. Paolini, who is seeking her first grand slam championship, advanced to the final with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) victory over Donna Vekic in the semis. This will be the first meeting between the two since 2018 when Krejcikova posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory in qualifying for the Australian Open.

Krejcikova is the slight -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line, while Paolini is a +115 underdog. The over/under for total games is 22.5. Before making any Paolini vs. Krejcikova picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 Wimbledon final of Jasmine Paolini vs. Barbora Krejcikova and has identified his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Why you should back Paolini

Paolini is hungry and more than capable of pulling off the upset. The 28-year-old Italian has posted an 8-1 record on grass this year, and reached the semifinals at Eastbourne in late June, where she was beaten by Russia's Daria Kasatkina 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals. Paolini has compiled a 376-259 (59.2%) career record, including 14-14 (50%) on grass. Paolini had not advanced past the fourth round of a grand slam, before breaking through this year to reach the finals of the French Open.

Paolini had to rally in Thursday's semifinal win over Vekic, losing the first set and battling back for the narrow victory. She had dominated her quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Emma Navarro of the United States. That came on the heels of a hard-fought fourth-round win over Madison Keys of the United States. In that match, she opened with a 6-3 win, but then dropped the second set 6-7 (6). She finally prevailed when Keys was forced to retire from a 5-5 tie in the third set due to injury. You can see his picks here.

Why you should back Krejcikova

Krejcikova of the Czech Republic has had a solid tournament. She has had only two matches go the distance, after having struggled in the past seven tournaments where she was bounced in the first or second rounds in five of them. She played well at the Australian Open in January, reaching the quarterfinals before losing 6-2, 6-3 to Aryna Sabalenka. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, England, falling to Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4.

The 28-year-old Krejcikova has played well on grass of late, going 8-2 on the surface this year. She is 19-11 on grass throughout her professional career, which began in 2011. Overall in 2024, she has compiled a 13-9 record, following a 34-19 mark a year ago. For her career, she has built a stellar 404-217 mark (65%). You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon women's singles final picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied Paolini vs. Krejcikova and has identified his top pick, which pays out plus-money. He's sharing his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Krejcikova vs. Paolini in the 2024 Wimbledon women's final? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets, all from the tennis expert who is up 107.12 units since 2022, and find out.