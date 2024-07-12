Novak Djokovic will have an opportunity to win his 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. On Friday, Djokovic topped No. 25 seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to advance to the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic will be looking to win his record 25th Grand Slam title. In addition, the Serbian star will be in search of his eighth title at Wimbledon after winning his most recent one in 2022 at the All England Club.

Djokovic got off to a strong start during Friday's semifinal matchup. The 37-year old won four of the first six games of the opening set before Musetti cut the deficit to 5-4. However, Djokovic rallied to win the first set on a break point 6-4.

In the second set, Djokovic faced the most resistance from his opponent. Djokovic led 6-5 before Musetti was triumphant in the ensuing game to force a tiebreak. However, Djokovic was able to get the best of Musetti as he reached seven points effortlessly.

Djokovic won the opening two games of the third set before Musetti rallied his way back. Still, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was victorious in the final two games after Musetti had tied up the third set.

In the first semifinal match, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz topped No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz is fresh off of winning the 2024 French Open where he defeated runner-up Alexander Zverev in the final.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are familiar with each other. Alcaraz earned his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2023 when he beat Djokovic in five sets. Djokovic holds a 3-2 edge in their all-time series, including a win at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters in three sets.