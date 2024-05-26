One of the most memorable moments of the 2022 tennis season came when Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to an ankle injury against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open. The German will have another chance to play Nadal at Roland Garros on Monday, as the two stars meet in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Zverev is one of the favorites to win the tournament, while Nadal is a 14-time champion who could be playing in the event for the final time. The Spaniard has won five of the six head-to-head meetings on clay, but Zverev is coming off an Italian Open title.

Monday's Zverev vs. Nadal match is set to start at 9 a.m. ET. The latest 2024 French Open odds list Zverev as a -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100), with Nadal priced as a +300 underdog (risk $100 to win $300). Other Nadal vs. Zverev bets include an over/under on total games played at 36.5 and Zverev -5.5 games (-128) on the handicap, plus many more. Before you make any Nadal vs. Zverev picks or 2024 French Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Blake Von Hagen has to say.

Von Hagen has followed tennis closely for years, keeping an eye on young players before they turn into stars. His dedication to the sport allows him to find value on the Challenger Tour and the ATP Tour alike.

Von Hagen routinely attends ATP events, including at the Challenger level. He keeps up with injuries, recent form, and line movement to identify the best bets of the day. His research allowed him to nail Carlos Alcaraz as a 22-1 longshot to win the 2022 US Open, jumping on board before the market adjusted. He went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000 earlier this month, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament.

Why you should back Nadal



While Nadal has played sparingly over the last two years due to various injuries, he is still the best clay-court tennis player of all-time. He has won 14 French Open titles and could be playing in the tournament for the last time in his career, so the fan support will be almost entirely on his side. Nadal has only lost to Zverev once on this surface, and he has never lost a match in the first round at Roland Garros.

His performances so far this season have not been up to his standards, but he still has a winning record on clay at 5-3. Zverev has never won a Grand Slam and has struggled in some of the biggest matches of his career, which does not bode well heading into an emotional venue like this one. Nadal's mentality has carried him to many titles, so that is a stark contrast between these players. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Zverev



Nadal's numbers at this event are stunning, but he is no longer in top form at this stage of his career. He failed to make the quarterfinals in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, winning just four total games in his 2-0 loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the Italian Open. Meanwhile, Zverev has been one of the best clay-court players for years, and he is coming off an impressive title in Rome.

Zverev won five of his six matches in that event in straight sets, including a dominant serving performance against Nicolas Jarry in the final. He won a whopping 37 of 39 points behind his first serve and only dropped five total points across 11 service games. The big-serving German can take matters into his own hands on Monday, which will keep Nadal from establishing a rhythm. See who to back at SportsLine.

