Different men have claimed each of the last three tennis majors, which sets up an exciting 2024 French Open. Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open earlier this year, Novak Djokovic claimed the U.S. Open in September, and Carlos Alcaraz prevailed at Wimbledon last summer. Those three conveniently happen to be the top three seeds in the 2024 French Open men's draw, with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic seeded first. The tournament starts on Sunday from the clay courts in Roland Garros in Paris.

Alcaraz is the +225 favorite (risk $100 to win $225) despite a shaky clay court season. Djokovic is at +275, while Sinner is at +400. Rafael Nadal is using a protected ranking, and the 14-time champion at Roland Garros is a +2200 longshot in the latest French Open 2024 odds. Before locking in any 2024 French Open picks or predictions, you need to see the French Open 2024 picks from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 160-104-8 (+97.32 units) since 2022. Earlier this year, he picked Sinner as a +700 futures longshot to win the 2024 Australian Open, which he did in five sets over Daniil Medvedev.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the men's draw of the 2024 French Open and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2024 French Open picks

One surprise: Onorato is fading Djokovic, even though he is the top seed and defending champion. Djokovic has three French Open championships, also winning in 2016 and 2021. However, since his first title, he has more exits before making the final (four) than he has French Open final appearances (three). He's also struggled, by his standards, this season as he failed to win any of his first five tournaments, never even reaching a final in any.

Of the five men to knock out Djokovic in tournaments this year, only one had a single-digit ranking, and that came at the year's first major. Djokovic fell to No. 4 Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open, and the 24-time Grand Slam winner also was defeated by No. 123 Luca Nardi at Indian Wells. Nardi became the lowest-ranked opponent to ever defeat Djokovic in a Masters 1000 event or Grand Slam in his career. So, given his current form but short odds, Onorato is avoiding Djokovic with 2024 French Open bets. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2024 French Open predictions

Onorato has thoroughly studied the men's draw and has identified three more futures plays, including one on a longshot that would pay nearly 10-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his men's French Open picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the men's 2024 French Open, and what longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best futures bets for the men's draw, all from the tennis expert, and find out.

2024 French Open odds, contenders, favorites

Carlos Alcaraz +225

Novak Djokovic +275

Jannik Sinner +400

Alexander Zverev +600

Stefanos Tsitsipas +700

Casper Ruud +1000

Rafael Nadal +2200

Andrey Rublev +2500

Holger Rune +2500

Daniil Medvedev +2800

Taylor Fritz +5000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +8000

Nicolas Jarry +8000

Hubert Hurkacz +8000

Alejandro Tabilo +9000

Grigor Dimitrov +9000