Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her Australian Open title since Victoria Azarenka (2013) when she won her second straight title in January. She will now try to pick up her maiden French Open victory when Roland-Garros 2024 begins on Sunday. Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of this event in 2023, and she has now made six straight semifinal appearances in Grand Slams. She has the second-shortest 2024 French Open odds at +500, trailing favorite Iga Swiatek (-160).

Swiatek is the defending champion and has won three of the last four editions of Roland-Garros. Should you back Swiatek as the odds-on favorite with your 2024 French Open bets? Before locking in any 2024 French Open picks or predictions, you need to see the French Open 2024 picks from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 160-104-8 (+97.32 units) since 2022.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the women's draw of the 2024 French Open and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2024 French Open picks

One surprise: Onorato is high on the chances of Coco Gauff, even though she is not one of the top favorites at +850. The 20-year-old American has not won a clay-court tournament since 2021, but she has been able to build some form and confidence in recent months. She advanced to the semifinals of the Italian Open, ultimately losing to Swiatek 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam last year in the US Open, and she got off to a hot start this year with a WTA 250 title in Auckland. The World No. 3 added her best-ever performance at the Australian Open, losing to Sabalenka in the semifinals. Swiatek holds a 10-1 record in 11 matches against Gauff, but an early upset could turn this into a wide-open draw for Gauff. You can see who else to back here.

How to make 2024 French Open predictions

Onorato has thoroughly studied the women's draw and has identified three more futures plays, including one on a longshot that would pay more than 20-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his women's French Open picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the women's 2024 French Open, and what longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best futures bets for the women's draw, all from the tennis expert, and find out.

2024 French Open odds, contenders, favorites

See 2024 French Open picks at SportsLine.

Iga Swiatek -160

Aryna Sabalenka +500

Coco Gauff +850

Elena Rybakina +1100

Danielle Collins +2100

Jelena Ostapenko +3400

Qinwen Zheng +3600

Mira Andreeva +4400

Maria Sakkari +4500

Ons Jabeur +5000

Elina Svitolina +5000

Barbora Krejcikova +7000

Victoria Azarenka +7000

Dayana Yastremska +7000

Marketa Vondrousova +7500

Sofia Kenin +9000