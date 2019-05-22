2019 French Open odds, predictions: Proven tennis insider picks long shot to win women's crown

The French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis and features a star-studded field of women competing for the coveted Suzanne-Lenglen Cup every year. The 2019 French Open gets underway from Paris on Sunday and a plethora of past champions will be eager to hoist the trophy yet again. Simona Halep enters the French Open 2019 as the defending champion after defeating Sloane Stephens in three sets last year. If Halep, who's going off at 4-1 in the latest 2019 French Open odds, can repeat, she'll become the first player to do so since Justine Henin won three straight French Open titles from 2005-07. Standing in her way to repeat is Serena Williams, who's won 23 career Grand Slam single titles, and World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who's going for her third consecutive major triumph. With so much star-power to choose from, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Gavin Mair has to say before locking in any 2019 French Open picks of your own.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1 -- part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's French Open odds 2019 and released his three best bets to win. All are 20-1 long shots or higher, including a massive 60-1 long shot.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at the French Open 2019: Halep, the defending champion and top Vegas favorite, fails to repeat.

Halep earned her first career Grand Slam title at the French Open last year and will have a target on her back this week. Every opponent she faces will be eager to knock off the defending champ, who has been vulnerable in tournaments leading up to the Women's French Open 2019. In fact, the No. 3 player in the WTA Rankings has yet to win a title this year and is coming off an early exit at the Italian Open, losing in the second round to Marketa Vondrousov. Plus, only five women have successfully defended their titles at the French Open.

"Halep's favorite status is understandable, as she could justifiably claim to be the best clay court player on the planet -- as supported by her performance data and ever-growing trophy cabinet that features an abundance of high-profile clay court crowns," Mair told SportsLine. "However, before the start of this season, Halep's coach, Darren Cahill decided he would no longer take charge of the Romanian's camp. He was instrumental in her rise to the top of the sport."

Instead, Mair is all over a major long shot who grew up playing on clay and enters the 2019 French Open in top form. "She has a much better chance than her French Open odds indicate," Mair said. "She's been one of the best players so far in 2019."

