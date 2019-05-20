2019 French Open odds, predictions: Tennis insider picks long shot to win women's crown

The year's second tennis major, the French Open, begins on Sunday, May 26 at Roland Garros, with Romanian clay-court specialist Simona Halep favored to repeat as champion. Halep has made the French Open women's final in three of the past five years and owned the world No. 1 ranking until Naomi Osaka seized it this January. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook lists Halep at 4-1 in the latest 2019 French Open odds, followed by Osaka and Kiki Bertens at 8-1 and Serena Williams at 10-1. Osaka has won two straight Grand Slams. Bertens just defeated Halep on clay to take the Madrid Open, and the Dutch standout did not drop a set in the entire tournament. Williams, 37, is looking to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles. Before you make any 2019 French Open picks, you need to see what Gavin Mair has to say.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1 -- part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's French Open odds 2019 and released his three best bets to win. All are 20-1 long shots or higher, including a massive 60-1 long shot.

Mair told SportsLine that Halep is an understandable favorite, but "there is a good chance she will not retain her championship. Prior to the start of this season, Halep's coach, Darren Cahill, decided he would no longer take charge of the Romanian's camp.

"The Australian previously coached Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi and he was instrumental in Halep's rise to the top of the sport," Mair continued. "That is not to say that Halep is a diminished player since Cahill's departure -- far from it. Halep has still had a strong season to this point, but there have been several occasions where she has failed to get over the finishing line. And I wonder if Cahill was the missing link between Halep and the Grand Slam-winning mindset."

Instead, Mair is all over a major long shot who grew up playing on clay and enters the 2019 French Open in top form. "She has a much better chance than her French Open odds indicate," Mair said. "She's been one of the best players so far in 2019."

