2019 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert says Ashleigh Barty primed for upset

The 2019 Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with a wide range of outcomes possible for Serena Williams. The 37-year-old American has won Wimbledon seven times and she'd tie Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles with another victory this year. She made the final last year, but Williams has withdrawn from three of the five tournaments she's entered in 2019, raising major questions about her fitness. Still, sportsbooks list Williams as the 6-1 second favorite behind Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the 23-year-old French Open champ who's getting 2019 Wimbledon odds of 4-1. Reigning U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka (9-1), Petra Kvitova (12-1), 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber (14-1) and Karolina Pliskova (16-1) are among the top 2019 Wimbledon contenders in a wide open field featuring 10 players listed at 20-1 or lower. With so many storylines set to unfold in London, you'll want to see what SportsLine's accomplished tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say before locking in any 2019 Wimbledon picks or tennis predictions.

An uncanny international women's tennis guru, Mair called Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1, part of his mind-boggling two-year streak. Over that period, $100 bettors following Mair's tournament picks are up more than $21,000.

At last month's French Open, Mair told readers to back 60-1 long shot Marketa Vondrousova. When she made it all the way to the finals, anyone who had listened to Mair's advice was able to hedge for big profits.

Now, Mair has analyzed the latest women's Wimbledon odds 2019 and released his best bets to win. Three are 25-1 long shots or higher, including an astronomical underdog.

One huge shocker Mair is calling for at Wimbledon 2019: Barty, the red-hot Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time. "Barty's achievements are impressive, but it would not be a surprise for her sudden enhancement in profile to have an effect," Mair told SportsLine. "The only player to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back since 2003 is Serena Williams, who did it twice. History is not on Barty's side."

Instead, Mair is high on a major long shot who's enjoying a career-best season. "She possesses a big serve and dominant big-hitting game, which has proven very fruitful for her on grass courts over the years," Mair said. Find out who it is, and get all of Mair's Wimbledon best bets, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Wimbledon 2019? And which massive long shots stun the tennis world? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's best bets for the women's 2019 Wimbledon Championships, all from the international tennis expert who's up more than $21,000 in the past two years.