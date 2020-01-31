2020 Australian Open odds, bracket predictions: Tennis expert reveals finals picks for Kenin vs. Muguruza

Fourteenth-seeded Sofia Kenin tries to complete a stunning run at the 2020 Australian Open when she plays Garbine Muguruza in the women's final. The must-see match begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from Melbourne Park. Kenin, 21, upset world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the Australian hometown favorite, in two tight sets on Thursday, 7-6 (8-5), 7-5. Kenin will be playing in her first Grand Slam final, while Muguruza, 26, is seeking her third major championship after winning Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2016.

Bookmakers list the unseeded Muguruza as a -156 favorite (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Kenin vs. Muguruza odds, with the American getting +132 (risk $100 to win $132) as the underdog. You can also pick whether Muguruza will cover the 2.5-game spread and how many sets it will last, among many wagering options. Before making any Kenin vs. Muguruza picks, see the Australian Open 2020 predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.

Mair is coming off his third straight profitable year betting tennis, and anyone who has followed his tournament picks during that time is up over $22,000.

This is the same international guru who called Bianca Andreescu winning the 2019 U.S. Open at 20-1, one year after correctly predicting 32-1 Naomi Osaka would win that event. In last year's French Open, Mair recommended Marketa Vondrousova at 60-1, and she made a shocking run to the final.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest Kenin vs. Muguruza odds and released his coveted best bets, including one with a big plus-money payout. You can see them all at SportsLine.

Mair knows Kenin won the only previous meeting at tour level, beating Muguruza in three sets in the China Open last September. And in a dramatic Australian Open semifinal Thursday, it was the determined Kenin, not world No. 1 Barty, who best controlled her nerves.

But Mair also told SportsLine that Muguruza "is notorious for focusing her energies on winning Grand Slam titles and has little regard for week-to-week form." Muguruza has beaten three top-10 seeds en route to the final, including a straight-sets win over world No. 4 Simona Halep in the semis.

After thorough analysis, Mair locked in his best bets, including a pick on the game spread and a play on how many sets the match lasts. You can see all of his best bets, including the one with a big plus-money payback, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2020 Australian Open women's final? Who covers the game spread? And how many sets does the match last? Visit SportsLine right now to see Gavin Mair's Australian Open women's final picks, all from the acclaimed women's tennis expert who has returned over $22,000 the past three years.