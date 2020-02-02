2020 Australian Open results: Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin win titles at the first Grand Slam of the year

The first of the four Grand Slams of the 2020 tennis season is in the books, with a new face and a tennis legend taking center stage at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

In the women's draw, 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin had her breakthrough on the world stage, capturing her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory against Garbiñe Muguruza in the final. The 14th-seeded Kenin is the first American woman not named Serena Williams to win the Australian Open since Jennifer Capriati back in 2002. Along the way to her maiden Grand Slam championship, Kenin collected victories against Coco Gauff and top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the world, and was looking to capture her home country's major.

The women's draw also saw Muguruza's sudden return to top-level status. The two-time Grand Slam winner (2016 French Open, 2017 Wimbledon) has largely struggled since her triumph at the All-England Club, particularly in the Grand Slams. In nine starts at the majors since the Wimbledon title, Muguruza had advanced past the fourth round only once and was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

On the men's side, it was another coronation for Novak Djokovic, who collected his 17th Grand Slam title, with a comeback five-set victory against Dominic Thiem. It's the eighth Australian Open crown for Djokovic, which extends his record in Melbourne, and with the 2020 title, he becomes the first male player to win a Grand Slam in three different decades. The Joker has now won at least one Grand Slam in nine of the past 10 seasons.

Dominic Theim, on the other hand, is still seeking his first Grand Slam title. This is the third time the 26-year-old has been to a Grand Slam final, and he has lost all three, and this one comes after having beaten Djokovic the previous two times they had faced off, including a five-set victory in the semifinals of the 2019 French Open. Theim went on to lose to Rafael Nadal in the final at Roland Garros, which is the site of the next Grand Slam, which will begin May 24.

Women's Final

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Garbiñe Muguruza, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Men's Final

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Dominic Thiem (5), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals

Women's Semifinal

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Ashleigh Barty (1), 7-6, (8-6), 7-5

Garbiñe Muguruza def. Simona Halep (4), 7-6, (10-8), 7-5

Men's Semifinal

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Roger Federer (3), 7-6, (7-1), 6-4, 6-3

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Alexander Zverev (7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7, (3-7), 6-7, (4-7)

Quarterfinals

Women's Quarterfinal:

Simona Halep (4) def. Anett Kontaveit (28), 6-1, 6-1

Garbiñe Muguruza def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), 7-5, 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Petra Kvitová (7), 7-6, (8-6), 6-2

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 6-4

Men's Quarterfinal:

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Milos Raonic (32), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6, (7-1)

Roger Federer (3) def. Tennys Sandgren, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, (10-8), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Stan Wawrinka (15), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Rafael Nadal (1), 7-6, (7-3), 7-6, (7-4), 4-6, 7-6, (8-6)

Fourth Round

Women's Fourth Round:

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Maria Sakkari (22), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Alison Riske, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Ons Jabeur def. Qiang Wang (27), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Coco Gauff, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0

Anett Kontviet (28) def. Iga Swiatek, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 7-5

Simona Halep (4) def. Elsie Mertens (16), 6-4, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza def. Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Angelique Kerber (17), 6-7, (5-7), 7-6, (7-4), 6-2

Men's Fourth Round:

Milos Raonic (32) def. Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Dominic Theim (5) def. Gael Monfils (10), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Tennys Sandgren def. Fabio Fognini (12), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4

Roger Federer (3) def. Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Diego Schwartzman (14), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Nick Kyrgios (23), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, (8-6), 7-6, (7-4)

Stan Wawrinka (15) def. Daniil Medvedev (4) , 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-2

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Andrey Rublev (17), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Third Round

Women's Third Round:

Kiki Bertens (9) def. Zarina Diyas, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Elsie Mertens (16) def. Catherine Bellis, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0

Garbine Muguruza def. Elina Svitolina (5), 6-1, 6-2

Iga Świątek def. Donna Vekić (19), 7-5, 6-3

Anett Kontaveit (28) def. Belinda Bencic (6), 6-0, 6-1

Simona Halep (4) def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-4

Angelique Kerber (17) def. Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30) def. Karolína Plíšková (2), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4)

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Elena Rybakina (29), 6-3, 6-2

Wang Qiang (27) def. Serena Williams (8), 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 7-5

Ons Jabeur def. Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Petra Kvitová (7) def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (25), 6-1, 6-2

Maria Sakkari (22) def. Madison Keys (10), 6-4, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (14) def. Shuai Zhang, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7)

Alison Riske (18) def. Julia Görges, 1-6, 7-7, (7-4), 6-2

Coco Gauff def. Naomi Osaka (3), 6-3, 6-4

Men's Third Round:

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Fernando Verdasco, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka def. John Isner (19), 6-4, 4-1 (RET)

Nick Kyrgios (23) def. Karen Khachanov, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (10-8)

Andrey Rublev (17) def. David Goffin (11), 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Taylor Fritz (29), 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Alexei Popyrin, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Pablo Carreño Busta (27), 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Gaël Monfils (10) def. Ernests Gulbis, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (14) def. Dušan Lajović (24), 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)

Márton Fucsovics def. Tommy Paul, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Tennys Sandgren def. Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Marin Čilić def. Roberto Bautista Agut (9), 6-7, (3-7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3

Milos Raonic (32) def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), 7-5, 6-4, 76 (7-2)

Roger Federer (3) def. John Millman, 4-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8)

Fabio Fognini (12) def. Guido Pella (22), 7-6, (7-0), 6-2, 6-3

Second Round

Women's Second Round:

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Zheng Saisai, 6-2, 6-4

Julia Görges def. Petra Martić (13), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Paula Badosa Gilbert, 7-5, 7-5

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Polona Hercog, 6-1, 6-4

Coco Gauff def. Sorana Cirstea, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Caroline Wozniacki def. Dayana Yastremska (23), 7-5, 7-5

Madison Keys (10) def. Arantxa Rus, 7-6, (7-3), 6-2

Serena Williams (8) def. Tamara Zidanšek, 6-2, 6-3

Belinda Bencic (6) def. Jeļena Ostapenko, 7-5, 7-5

Donna Vekić (19) def. Alizé Cornet, 6-4, 6-2

Karolína Plíšková (2) def. Laura Siegemund, 6-3, 6-3

CiCi Bellis def. Karolína Muchová (20), 6-4, 6-4

Iga Świątek def. Carla Suárez Navarro, 6-3, 7-5

Kiki Bertens (9) def. Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 7-5

Men's Second Round:

Guido Pella (22) def. Grégoire Barrère, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Márton Fucsovics def. Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (14) def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Tatsuma Ito, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Tommy Paul def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), 6-4, 7-6, (8-6), 3-6, 6-7, (3-7), 7-6, (10-3)

Roger Federer (3) def. Filip Krajinović, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Pedro Martinez Portero, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Gaël Monfils (10) def. Ivo Karlović, 4-6, 7-6, (10-8), 6-4, 7-5

Dominic Thiem def. Alex Bolt (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-7, (5-7), 6-1, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Egor Gerasimov, 7-6, (7-5), 6-4, 7-5

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Federico Delbonis, 6-3, 7-6, (7-4), 6-1

First Round

Women's First Round:

Ashleigh Barty (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 6-0

Serena Williams (8) def. Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki def. Kristie Ahn, 6-1, 6-3

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-4

Zhang Shuai def. Sloane Stephens (24), 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Coco Gauff def. Venus Williams, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (2) def. Kristina Mladenovic, 1-6, 5-7

Madison Keys (10) def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-1

Donna Vekic (19) def. Maria Sharapova, 6-3, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (5) def. Katie Boulter, 6-4, 7-5

Simona Halep (4) def. Jennifer Brady, 7-6, (7-5), 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30) def Nina Stojanović, 6-1, 7-5

Carla Suárez Navarro def. Aryna Sabalenka (11), 7-6 (8-6), 7-6, (8-6)

Men's First Round:

Roger Federer (3) def. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov (18) def. Juan Ignacio Londero, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4

Stefanos Tsittsipas (6) def. Salvatore Caruso, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Denis Shapovalov (13), 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Dominic Thiem (5) def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (1) def. Hugo Dellien, 6-2, 6-3, 6-0

Gael Monfils (10) def. Lu Yen-hsun, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

David Goffin (11) def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (4) def. Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (7) def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-4, 7-6, (7-4), 6-3

Draws, matchups

Tournament schedule

Jan. 20-21: Men's & Women's Round 1

Jan. 22-23: Men's & Women's Round 2

Jan. 24-25: Men's & Women's Round 3

Jan. 26-27: Men's & Women's Round 4

Jan. 28-29: Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 30: Women's Semifinals

Jan. 31: Men's Semifinals

Feb. 1: Women's Final

Feb. 2: Men's Final