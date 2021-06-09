A pair of surprising but talented players have broken through to reach the 2021 French Open semifinals as 32nd-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meets 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek on Thursday. Pavlyuchenkova rallied from a set down to post a 6-7, 6-2, 9-7 win over Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. Zidansek also worked hard in her quarterfinal match, defeating Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. It is the first time either player has reached the semifinals of a grand slam tournament.

Thursday's first semifinal is set for 9 a.m. ET at Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris, France. William Hill Sportsbook lists Pavlyuchenkova as a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the money line, while Zidansek is a +138 underdog in the 2021 French Open odds. Pavlyuchenkova, who played in her first singles tournament grand slam event in 2007, has 12 career titles. Zidansek, 23, who began her grand slam career in 2017, is looking for her first WTA title.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Tamara Zidansek preview

Mair has seen how both players have picked up steam as they have stunned some of the best players in the world at Roland Garros. Although Pavlyuchenkova has reached a grand slam quarterfinal seven times in her singles career, this is the first time she has advanced to the semis. She has already dispatched three seeded foes, including third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who had the third-best odds to win the 2021 French Open at +600.

Pavlyuchenkova has outlasted each of her last three opponents in three sets, including Sabalenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0, in the third round and Victoria Azarenka, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, in the fourth round. It is the first time since 2011 that she succeeded in advancing to the second week at Paris. Pavlychenkova dominates play by employing an all-court game, using aggressive groundstrokes.

The tennis expert knows Zidansek continues to strengthen her game. Besides being a solid doubles player, winning three doubles championships, she has won a pair of WTA 125k singles events. On the ITF Circuit, she has 17 singles championships and four doubles titles. She was a former top-20 player on the junior tour, advancing as high as No. 16.

Zidansek has not wavered one bit in the French Open 2021. In the first round, she fell behind sixth-seeded Bianca Andreescu, before rallying for a 6-7, 7-6, 9-7 victory. She cruised to a second-round win over Madison Brengle, 6-4, 6-1, before again running into early trouble against Katerina Siniakova, eventually winning 0-6, 7-6, 6-2.

How to make Zidansek vs. Pavlyuchenkova picks

