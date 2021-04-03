The 2021 Miami Open wraps up the men's singles draw on Sunday with the championship matchup. No. 21 seed Jannik Sinner takes on No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz in an unexpected men's final matchup, with both players performing well in Miami. Sinner produced a comeback victory over No. 7 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals to advance. Hurkacz has defeated four of the top 12 seeds in the tournament to reach the final.

The match is set for Sunday, with the time to be determined, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called John Isner winning the 2018 Miami Open at 100-1. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many stunning calls.



Jannik Sinner vs. Hubert Hurkacz preview

Hurkacz is playing extremely well in Miami. He has won four straight matches against top-12 seeds, putting together a historic run. That includes a dominant effort in a straight-set win over Andrey Rublev in the semifinals, winning 6-3, 6-4. At 6-foot-5, Hurkacz possesses high-end range, and he has been highly-effective in his own service games during the tournament.

Sinner is a rising star at the age of 19. He is the youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 final since Rafael Nadal in 2005. From there, he has risen outside the top 500 in the world to the top 35 in just two years.

He is renowned for his mental toughness, while also possessing top-end physical talent. He has won 57 percent of second serve points, while breaking serve 30 percent of the time in Miami. In contrast, Hurkacz has only broken serve 16 percent of the time, which could provide an edge.

