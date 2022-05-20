Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be chasing more history starting Sunday when competition begins in the 2022 French Open in Paris. Nadal is seeking his 14th French Open title, and a victory in the June 5 final would extend his career Grand Slam record to 22. Djokovic aims to defend his championship after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final at Roland Garros. Djokovic and Nadal are in the same half of the draw released Thursday night. Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old phenom seeking his first Grand Slam crown, and Alexander Zverev also are in their half of the lopsided draw. That could set things up for a player like Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev to make a run at a spot in the final four from the other side of the men's bracket.

Calvert is the elite tennis handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1, among many other stunning calls.

One of Calvert's surprising 2022 French Open picks: He is strongly fading Nadal and believes this might be the last we see of the legendary Spaniard in Paris. The 35-year-old's foot problems flared up again in Rome, when he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16. Nadal said he has been unable to practice to the extent he needs to for him to compete at the highest level. The worldwide superstar has been uncharacteristically candid about his fitness, and Calvert doesn't take that as a good sign.

Nadal has owned Roland Garros since getting his first title there in 2005, which is why he gets such respect from oddsmakers. "Surely this price is far too short given how he limped out of Rome," Calvert says. Of course, the 21-time Grand Slam champion's competitiveness and determination are second to none, and he could dig down and find some more magic on the clay in Paris. But given the circumstances and the short price, Calvert is staying away.

