The 2022 Wimbledon title will be decided on the women's side on Saturday. After a grueling and competitive tournament, No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur takes on No. 17 Elena Rybakina with a grand slam championship on the line. The match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET in London. Both players will participate in their first grand slam final, with the potential for a classic matchup at the All England Club.

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina preview

A new grand slam champion will be crowned on Saturday. The women's final marks the first time since 1962 that both women in the Wimbledon final will be appearing in their first grand slam title match. Jabeur and Rybakina are also tied at 1-1 in career head-to-head matches, adding intrigue to the proceedings. Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, is the favorite as the No. 3 seed, and she has won 11 straight matches and 22 of the last 24 outings. She is also the first woman from Africa and the first woman of Arab descent to reach a grand slam final in the professional era. Jabeur is perfect on grass this season and her well-rounded game should play well in this pressure-packed environment.

Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, is also the youngest Wimbledon finalist on the women's side since 2015. Her powerful service arsenal is a potential pivot point in her favor, and she made a run to the fourth round a year ago in London. She played extremely well in dispatching the favored and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinal, and Rybakina is a two-time WTA title winner.

