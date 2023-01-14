Iga Swiatek opens as the 2023 Australian Open favorite when first-round play begins on Sunday at Melbourne Park. Swiatek, the top-ranked player in the world, is looking for a second consecutive Grand Slam victory after winning the 2022 U.S. Open. The field, however, also includes a number of other heavy hitters. Among those expected to give Swiatek a run for the title are second-ranked Ons Jabeur and fifth-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek is the +200 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Australian Open women's singles odds at Caesar's Sportsbook. Sabalenka follows at +750, with Caroline Garcia of France and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at +1000. Other notables have Jabeur and American teenager Coco Gauff at +1200 and sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece at +2500 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2023 Australian Open picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

While Onorato acknowledges Swiatek to be formidable and a past Grand Slam champion, he sees preferred value elsewhere. He sees a higher profit margin with players with longer odds that can outperform Swiatek on the hard courts for a better return. Swiatek did reach the semifinals at the Australian Open last year, losing to Danielle Collins.

However, a number of challengers stand in Swiatek's way. Jabeur, the 28-year-old from Tunisia, is one of those who could finally break through. She has reached the final of the last two Grand Slams -- Wimbledon and the U.S. Open -- and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020.

Gauff, 18, is also poised to make a title run. She made a name for herself at this tournament three years ago, first defeating Venus Williams in straight sets and then knocking off defending champion Naomi Osaka. She's a perfect 5-0 on hard courts this year, winning the ASB Classic last week for her third career singles title, and she's currently the No. 7 player in the world. You can see who Onorato backs here.

