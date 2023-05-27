American Coco Gauff will try to duplicate last year's magical two-week run in Paris when play begins in the 2023 French Open on Sunday at Roland Garros. Last year Gauff reached her only career grand slam singles final before losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. This year Gauff, now 19 years old, is the No. 6 seed in the women's draw and faces Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the first round. Gauff is +2500 (risk $100 to win $2,500) to win the title in the latest 2023 French Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Swiatek, who's ranked No. 1 in the world and has won the French Open twice, is the -125 favorite in the 128-player French Open 2023 field. Aryna Sabalenka (+450), Elena Rybakina (+600), Barbora Krejcikova (+1400) and Jelena Ostapenko (+2000) round out the top five in the odds. Before locking in any French Open picks or predictions, you need to see the French Open 2023 picks from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly predicted Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the women's final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

Top 2023 French Open picks

One surprise: Onorato isn't picking Swiatek even though she's ranked No. 1 in the world. Swiatek, who turns 22 on Wednesday, opens her tournament against Cristina Bucsa of Spain. The winner will face either American Claire Liu or Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland in the second round.

How to make 2023 French Open predictions

2023 French Open odds, contenders, favorites

Iga Swiatek -125

Aryna Sabalenka +450

Elena Rybakina +600

Barbora Krejcikova +1400

Jelena Ostapenko +2000

Ons Jabeur +2200

Veronika Kudermetova +2500

Coco Gauff +2500

Jessica Pegula +3000

Carolina Garcia +3500

Marketa Vondrousova +3500

Maria Sakkari +3500

Daria Kasatkina +3500

Qinwen Zheng +4000

Karolina Muchova +4000

Anastatia Potapova +4000