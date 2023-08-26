The 2023 U.S. Open begins in earnest on Monday and it marks the fourth and final grand slam of the year. The best of the best gather at Flushing Meadows for the event, and the men's draw presents a great deal of intrigue. The tournament is headlined by two clear favorites in Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is aiming for his 24th grand slam title and has perhaps the best hardcourt profile of any men's player ever. Alcaraz won the 2022 event in New York and will enter as the No. 1 seed.

Djokovic enters the the men's singles tournament as a +110 betting favorite (risk $100 to win $110) from the latest 2023 U.S. Open odds. Alcaraz is next at +175, with Daniil Medvedev listed at +900. Other U.S. Open favorites include Jannik Sinner (+1100), Alexander Zverev (+2500), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+4000). Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks for the men's champ, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Top 2023 U.S. Open men's predictions

Onorato sees value in a few different places, but one player he is fading is the top-seeded Alcaraz. Onorato acknowledges that Alcaraz, who enters the tournament with the second-best odds to win the title, could claim another grand slam win. However, he sees other players at better value and does not believe the price is advantageous for Alcaraz. For one, Alcaraz has a tougher draw than Djokovic on paper. Alcaraz could see Medvedev, the third-favorite, in the semifinal, and Sinner, the fourth-favorite, is in his quarter.

From there, Alcaraz could be forced to navigate tricky matches against either Zverev or Andy Murray in the early rounds. Alcaraz did win the 2022 edition, but Djokovic was not in the field for that tournament, and Djokovic has won six of the last nine grand slams he's entered. Alcaraz is one of the best players in the world, but this is a lofty price in a tournament with real depth and another top-flight challenger in Djokovic. See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open men's picks

2023 Men's U.S. Open odds, top contenders

Novak Djokovic +110

Carlos Alcaraz +175

Daniil Medvedev 10-1

Jannik Sinner 15-1

Alexander Zverev 36-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 40-1

Holger Rune 45-1

Taylor Fritz 60-1

Casper Ruud 60-1

Frances Tiafoe 65-1

Hubert Hurkacz 80-1

Andrey Rubiev 80-1

Tommy Paul 110-1