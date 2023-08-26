Defending champion Iga Swiatek opens as the 2023 Women's U.S. Open favorite when first-round play begins on Monday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. She is the top-ranked player in the world, and is looking for her second Grand Slam victory of the year. She also was this year's French Open champion. There is a strong field standing in her way, however, including favorites such as second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina, fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur and sixth-ranked Cori Gauff.

Swiatek is the +250 betting favorite in the latest 2023 U.S. Open women's singles odds. Sabalenka follows at +440, with Gauff at +750 and Rybakina at +850. Other notables have Pegula at +1000 and Jabeur at +1600 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Earlier this year, he correctly picked Aryna Sabalenka (-140) to win the Australian Open final over Elena Rybakina and to do so two sets to one (+325).

One surprise: Onorato is fading Rybakina. He sees a higher profit margin with a number of young stars, who are already making their mark on the game. The 22-year-old Swiatek, as well as the 25-year-old Sabalenka, this year's Australian Open champion, are two of those players who could be holding the trophy at tournament's end. Another player to keep an eye out for is the 19-year-old American Gauff.

Swiatek continues to prove why she has been ranked No. 1 since April 2022, as she has compiled 15 career singles titles, including four Grand Slams. She is a three-time French Open champion, winning it all in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and won last year's U.S. Open. Since turning pro in 2016, she has compiled a remarkable 263-63 (80.7%) singles record. She is 53-9 this year, including a 27-6 mark on hard surfaces.

Sabalenka has three tournament victories already this year and has won 13 career singles titles. Besides winning the Australian Open in January, she was also a semifinalist at both the French Open and Wimbledon. She has compiled a 346-169 (67.2%) career record in singles, and is 44-10 in 2023, including a 24-5 record on hard surfaces. You can see who Onorato backs here.

Iga Swiatek +230

Aryna Sabalenka +470

Coco Gauff 7-1

Elena Rybakina +850

Jessica Pegula 10-1

Ons Jabeur 21-1

Karolina Muchova 21-1

Marketa Vondrousova 29-1

Elina Svitolina 50-1

Liudmila Samsonova 55-1

Carolina Garcia 65-1

Maria Sakkari 65-1

Danielle Collins 75-1

Madison Keys 80-1

Belinda Bencic 80-1

Bianca Andreescu 80-1

Qinwen Zheng 80-1

Donna Vekic 80-1

Petra Kvitova 80-1

Beatriz Haddad Maia 95-1

Linda Noskova 95-1

Linda Fruhvirtova 95-1

Mirra Andreeva 95-1

Daria Kasatkina 100-1

Magda Linette 100-1

Alina Korneeva 100-1