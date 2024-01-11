The 2024 Australian Open begins on Sunday, with all eyes on Melbourne Park. While there is intrigue on all sides of the tournament, the centerpiece of the men's singles draw is Novak Djokovic. The No. 1 seed is seeking a record-setting 25th grand slam title and 11th win at the Australian Open. Djokovic will be challenged by No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz and others in the first of four grand slams in 2024.

Djokovic is the +100 betting favorite in the latest 2024 Australian Open men's singles odds. Alcaraz has the second-best odds at +350, followed by Jannik Sinner at +700. Other notables include Daniil Medvedev at +1100 and Alexander Zverev at +2500. Before you pick the 2024 Australian Open men's champ, you need to see who Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 (+69.25 units) since 2022.

Top 2024 Australian Open men's predictions

Onorato knows that Djokovic is fully capable of winning the 2024 Australian Open. After all, Djokovic has 24 grand slam titles and 10 Australian Open wins, setting an incredible standard in the history of men's tennis. He is 89-8 overall at the Australian Open, and Djokovic won three of the four grand slam titles in 2023. With that said, Onorato sees better value elsewhere than investing in Djokovic at the available price, and he sees potential red flags.

Djokovic will avoid the potential of a matchup against either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev until the final on Jan. 28, but he does have a challenging draw. Jannik Sinner could be in Djokovic's path, and Sinner won two matches against Djokovic in November. That included a hardcourt victory in the Davis Cup semifinal that snapped Djokovic's 21-match winning streak in that event.

Before a possible battle with Sinner, Djokovic could encounter Gael Monfils, three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray, or American standout Ben Shelton. Djokovic met Shelton in a memorable U.S. Open semifinal battle in 2023, and Djokovic could also meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal. That would be a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final and, with Djokovic dealing with a well-publicized wrist issue that could affect his serve and forehand, it could be a challenging 15-day period for the all-time great. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2024 Australian Open men's picks

