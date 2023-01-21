The 2023 Australian Open is officially underway as players compete for a record pool of $76.5 million in prize money. Heat and rain forced 22 matches to be rescheduled on Day 2, but the tournament is back on schedule with some big names out much sooner than expected.

Rafael Nadal was looking to defend his title as the No. 1 seed, but he fell to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. The veteran has been struggling with injuries and even skipped last year's Wimbledon due to an abdominal muscle tear. On Wednesday, his bad luck continued as he aggravated a hip injury during the second set. He was checked by the trainer and used a medical timeout. Nadal was clearly in discomfort but he did not want to forfeit the match.

This was Nadal's earliest exit from a Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open. The Spanish star has won a record 22 Grand Slams in his career, but Novak Djokovic, who has won at Melbourne Park a record nine times, is just one Grand Slam title shy of tying him. Djokovic was deported from Australia a year ago because of his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, but he is finally back in Melbourne. He won his first two matches against Roberto Carballes Baena and Enzo Couacaud.

No. 2 seed Casper Ruud was ousted in the second round as American Jenson Brooksby pulled off a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 upset.

Andy Murray put on quite the the show with a 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 comeback victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Thursday. The battle went on for five hours and 45 minutes until 4:05 a.m. local time in Melbourne -- which became the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history.

The men's competition is missing world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out due to a right leg injury sustained in training. Also missing will be Marin Cilic, a former finalist in Melbourne Park, due to an injury.

On the women's side, the 2022 Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty will not defend her singles title as she retired from tennis last year. Venus Williams, who was awarded a wild card entry, was getting ready to compete in her 22nd Australian Open but had to pull out due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Naomi Osaka, who made a pregnancy announcement earlier this week, will also not compete this month.

A few stars are absent, but there is still be plenty of talent. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek -- the 2022 WTA Player of the Year -- had a breakout season last year and will look to continue that momentum. She breezed in the third round as she beat Cristina Bucșa 6-0, 6-1 in 55 minutes.

Last year, Swiatek became the first woman to win two Grand Slams in one season since Angelique Kerber in 2016 by winning the French Open in June and the US Open in September.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula also breezed through her third round match as she beat Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-2 in 65 minutes. World. 2 Ons Jabeur fell to Marketa Vondrousova in second round stunner. In a written statement to the media, Jabeur said she was having trouble breathing during the match.

No. 7 Coco Gauff continued taking care of business with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera on Thursday's third round. Gauff came in hot as she kicked off the year by winning all 10 sets she played in Auckland on her way to winning the ASB Classic.

Per the rule established by the International Tennis Federation last year, players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as individuals but not under their countries' flags or names because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 US Open:

How to Watch the 2023 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 16 - 29



Jan. 16 - 29 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+



: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

(All times eastern)

Men's fourth-round matches

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz vs. No. 29 Sebastian Korda, Saturday 9:45 p.m.

No. 18 Karen Khachanov vs. No. 31 Yoshihito Nishikoa, Saturday 10:30 p.m.

No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jiri Lehecka, Saturday 11:30 p.m.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 15 Jannik Sinner, Sunday TBD

No. 24 Rovberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul, Sunday TBD

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 22 Alex de Minaur, Sunday TBD

Ben Shelton vs. J.J. Wolf, Sunday TBD

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 9 Holger Rune, Sunday TBD

Women's fourth-round matches

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 22 Elena Rybakina, Saturday 8:30 p.m.

No. 7 Coco Gauff vs. No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko, Saturday 9 p.m.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova, Sunday 1 a.m.

No. 24 Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu, Sunday 5 a.m.

No. 30 Karolina Pliskova vs. Shuai Zhang, Sunday TBD

Donna Vekic vs. Linda Fruhvirtova, Sunday TBD

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 12 Belinda Bencic, Sunday TBD

No. 4 Carla Garcia vs. Magda Linette, Sunday TBD

Men's Seeding

Rafael Nadal (ESP) Casper Ruud (NOR) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Taylor Fritz (USA) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Alexander Zverev (GER) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Marin Cilic (CRO) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Borna Coric (CRO) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Daniel Evans (GBR) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Sebastian Korda (USA) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Women's Seeding