LOOK: Naked Serena Williams sings 'I Touch Myself' to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Serena Williams isn't just the best female tennis player in the world. She can sing too. Williams, who has made two straight Grand Slam final appearances but is still seeking her 24th major win, did something a little different to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A topless Williams sang the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself" to remind women to self-check for lumps.

The song was "repurposed" after Divinyls lead singer Chrissy Amphlett's death. Amphlett died of breast cancer in 2013. Her death brought about the "I Touch Myself Project," a music video of some Australian stars doing their rendition of the song. This is Williams' take on the tribute.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Williams says: "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."

She adds that it's her take on the aforementioned project. "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia."

Even with the heavy subject matter, Williams sounds... Pretty good. This is a tough thing to do, but it's for an important cause. It's no surprise that this is a matter that Williams takes seriously. She has preached women's health in the past, particularly after a serious scare after having her baby last year.