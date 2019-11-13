Rafael Nadal rallies to defeat Daniil Medvedev in thrilling comeback at ATP Finals
Nadal trailed 5-1 in the third set
Rafael Nadal put together one of the more impressive performances of his career during the ATP Finals. On Wednesday, he rallied from down 5-1 in the third set against Daniil Medvedev to win 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), and take the crown in London.
In the first set, Medvedev won four consecutive games and was able to take advantage of Nadal's miscues. However, Nadal rebounded in a big way and won the opening game of the second set. Nadal won the second set 6-3 and was able to force a third and deciding set.
Nadal didn't exactly have the most success out of the gate in the third set as he dropped the first four games and ultimately dug himself into a 5-1 hole. However, Nadal was able to battle his way back and force a tiebreak in which he came away with a 7-6 victory.
This marks the first time in his career that Nadal was victorious in the ATP Finals. Nadal was the runner-up twice before but fell to Roger Federer in 2018 and Novak Djokovic in 2015.
Nadal is having a very strong year as he's been crowned as the champion at both the French and U.S. Open, where he and Medvedev played in one of the greatest U.S. Open finals of all-time.
-
Bryan Brothers retire after '20 US Open
At 42-years-old, the Bryan brothers decided "it's the right time" to hang up their rackets
-
Tennis pros get into confrontation
Things got heated between Alycia Parks and Katherine Sebov
-
Federer gets point deducted
It's not often that Federer loses his cool
-
Osaka to represent Japan at Olympics
The two-time Grand Slam champion picked her birth country
-
Murray and Fognini have heated argument
The two got in a headed exchange after the match
-
Osaka ends Andreescu's winning streak
Andreescu's winning streak has finally been halted in impressive fashion